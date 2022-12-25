‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Says She Feels ‘Guarded’ Due to the Show: ‘I’m Exposed’

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 shows the Roloff family in deep conflict regarding Roloff Farms. Amy Roloff is caught in the middle of the madness after Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff failed to agree on a price for the farm property. Amy’s taking to Instagram Live to answer fan questions now that the current season is almost over. Here’s what she said about the show’s impact.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff says the show has made her feel ‘guarded’

Matt and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

TLC first aired Little People, Big World in 2006. The Roloff family came to the world of reality TV as a united front, and Amy and Matt Roloff were still married when the series began. Over time, a lot changed. Amy and Matt divorced in 2016, and several of their children chose to step away from the show.

Amy and her friend, Lisa, talked about the show on Instagram Live on Dec. 14, 2022. A fan asked Amy what both the best and hardest part about filming is and why she continues to stick with the show.

“Me personally, I think it really helped me to learn how to have more confidence in myself, feeling comfortable in the public and strangers,” Amy said. “Even when I had kids and moved to Oregon and everything like that, I was very guarded. I still have a tendency to be guarded because of the show, but it helped open me up and gain more confidence.”

Amy then said that being on the series makes her feel more “exposed” to the world. “One of the hardest things about filming too is I’m exposed at such a different level than when we weren’t filming because I’m different, so I’m exposed in a different way,” she added.

She wants her family to move on from the Roloff Farms drama seen in season 24

Amy Roloff remains vocal about all of the Roloff Farms controversy in Little People, Big World Season 24. Zach and Jeremy Roloff hoped to own part of Amy’s old property on Roloff Farms. But Matt Roloff, who now owns all of Roloff Farms, didn’t want to sell the farm to his kids for a price they could afford. This left his kids angry and resentful. Ultimately, Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, moved out of Oregon and to Washington. They completely gave up their dreams of living on Roloff Farms.

Amy hopes her family can move forward after the conflict. “There comes to a point where you just need to move on,” Amy said on Instagram Live. “You need to learn how to break down those walls and figure out, OK, this is the new situation. How do I deal with it that’s comfortable enough for me without totally brushing everything aside? It’s a fine balance.”

Will ‘Little People, Big World’ return in 2023? Amy Roloff doesn’t know

'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Reflects on 'Sad' Family Dramahttps://t.co/oJuNeszdoY — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) December 19, 2022

With Little People, Big World Season 24 ending soon, fans wonder whether TLC will renew the series. Amy told her viewers on Instagram Live that she doesn’t know.

“‘Will you be back for another season on TLC?’ You know what, we never know for that,” she said during her conversation with Lisa on Dec. 14. “We are definitely wrapping up. … So, we’re on the tail-end of this season. We’ll see if we’re filming anymore. But, as far as I know, we’re going to be filming something. But, I have no idea what kind of episodes.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.