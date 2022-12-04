‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Says the New Season Has Been a ‘Long, Long Road’ for the Roloff Family

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to show the rift in the Roloff family. Zach Roloff hoped to own part of Roloff Farms one day, but he gave up this dream after disagreeing with Matt Roloff on a sale price. Amy Roloff just reflected on the season via Instagram. Here’s what Amy said about the “long road” the current season’s been for her family.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 shows Matt and Zach Roloff’s issues with Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff’s talks regarding Roloff Farms make up most of Little People, Big World Season 24. Zach and Jeremy Roloff hoped to one day take over Amy Roloff’s half of Roloff Farms, but they gave up their dream after they couldn’t afford Matt’s price. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff bought their own farm, and Zach and Tori Roloff moved out of Oregon completely.

Zach and Matt’s estrangement became so bad that Zach and Tori said they didn’t want Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, around their children.

“The kids loved them. But, no matter what, when you have two adults, and there are kids involved, if those two adults don’t get along well, the relationship with the kids is going to suffer,” Tori explained on the show.

“There still hasn’t been any recognization from Caryn or my dad,” Zach also said. “They still think they did nothing wrong. I don’t see how Caryn doesn’t see that my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, you got into family business here. … I hold my dad responsible for that breakdown in that relationship.”

Amy Roloff said the new season has been a ‘long, long road’ for her family

While the Little People, Big World Season 24 drama mainly involves Matt Roloff and Roloff Farms, Amy Roloff is still deeply affected by everything. While speaking to her friend on Instagram Live, Amy explained that the season has been a “long, long road” for the Roloff family.

“I think they’ve been good,” Amy said of the season. “The first five episodes have aired. I know I haven’t posted a lot on my social media, but I’m really hoping that you guys are watching. This has been a long, long road for this family and Little People, Big World, and it keeps going.”

Aside from the Roloff Farms drama, Amy noted that the show captures “some really good stories” in the current season, including a story about the Witous family. The Witous family hung out with Zach and Tori and related to Zach on living life as little people.

“And Chris and I had the chance to play pickleball!” Amy added.

The future of ‘Little People, Big World’ is uncertain

Some fans of Little People, Big World hope to see the series continue well after season 24 — but the future remains uncertain. Rumors suggest Caryn Chandler doesn’t want to continue filming the series. If Caryn stops filming, it’s unclear what Matt Roloff will do.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

