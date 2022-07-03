‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Has a Summer Cake Recipe With a ‘Lighter Twist’

Fans of Little People, Big World know all about Amy Roloff’s trajectory through the years. She and Matt Roloff were married for decades, and when they divorced, Amy moved off of Roloff Farms and found a new way of life. Now, she’s married to Chris Marek — and she’s accomplishing more than ever with Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. Here’s her recipe for a strawberry “shortcake” cake that’s perfect as a summer treat.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff has her own food-centric company

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen has been a huge success for Amy Roloff. The Little People, Big World star loves to cook, and the food company she started in 2016 gives her the opportunity to share recipes, cooking tips, and products.

Currently, Amy’s website has a summer 2022 fudge collection available for purchase. The Sweet Summer Memories Fudge Variety Pack contains fudge flavors like root beer float, orange cream, classic chocolate, and triple berry. Amy often changes up her fudge flavors depending on the season and/or holiday. Other summer 2022 items include special merch and Amy’s “Little Cup, Bold Blend” coffee.

While Amy keeps up with her small business, she’s still very much involved with the TLC series surrounding her family. Little People, Big World Season 23 centers heavily on Roloff Farms drama, and she offered a new perspective on the matter after moving off of the farm and buying her own home nearby.

Amy Roloff’s recipe for strawberry ‘shortcake’ cake is the perfect light treat for summer 2022

Amy Roloff has many recipes on her website, but the “strawberry ‘shortcake’ cake” is perfect for any July 4th event.

“This cake isn’t your typical cake — it’s a cross between a yellow cake and a pound cake,” Amy explains. “The traditional Strawberry Shortcake is a quintessential summer dessert, but instead of the usual biscuit-like dough, this recipe utilizes a cake batter to bring a lighter twist. This cake really is perfect for a summer evening out on the patio with the family.”

The recipe for the cake requires 1½ sticks of unsalted butter, 2 cups of sugar, 3/4 cup of sour cream, 4 large eggs at room temperature, 2¼ cups of cake or pastry flour, 1 tsp vanilla extract, ½ teaspoon of lemon zest, 1½ tablespoons of baking powder, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ cup milk.

The frosting requires 1 cup powdered sugar, 3 cups heavy cream, 8 ounces of cream cheese, ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 2 pounds of washed and sliced strawberries.

Putting together the cake mix is quite simple. The butter and sugar need to cream together in a stand mixer, and the flour, salt, and baking powder stay mixed in a separate bowl. The sour cream and one egg get added to the creamed mixture next, followed by the lemon zest and vanilla. Flour mixture and milk are the last to get added in. Divide the batter into two cake pans and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes.

Amy then creates a whipped cream-based frosting with her ingredients. She whips together the heavy cream and powdered sugar first. The cream cheese gets whipped separately and folded in to maintain lightness. As for the strawberries, Amy likes to place a few extra on top after she frosts the cake.

She mentioned she made the recipe for Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff

Amy Roloff Reacts to Jeremy and Audrey's Departure From 'Little People, Big World' https://t.co/lHZqLsrMRO pic.twitter.com/wI3iicRmvG — Good Housekeeping (@goodhousemag) July 11, 2018

Amy Roloff makes her “strawberry ‘shortcake’ cake” on YouTube, and she mentions that she made it in May 2020 for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. However, Jeremy and Audrey no longer star in Little People, Big World. This might have some fans questioning where Jeremy and Audrey stand with Amy now.

It seems like Jeremy has a great relationship with his mother despite his mixed feelings about TLC’s programming. So, why did Jeremy Roloff leave the show? At the time, he mentioned he wanted to pursue other ventures aside from reality TV. But more recently, he made his feelings about Little People, Big World known.

“For many reasons, but in short, it became something I didn’t want to associate with anymore,” he told the fan regarding why he won’t return. “It’s become that athlete that won’t hang up the cleats, so he’s doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process. Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on TV.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’: Roloff Farms Realtor Says Farm Was Offered to the Roloff Kids ‘Many Times’