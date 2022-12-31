‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Talks Being ‘Questioned’ Every Day by Matt Roloff

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 features more conflict than ever within the Roloff family. Zach and Matt Roloff are at odds over Roloff Farms, and Amy Roloff doesn’t feel good about Roloff Farms’ future, either. Recently, Amy took to Instagram Live with her friend, Lisa, and they talked about Amy’s past with Matt. Here’s what Amy said about being “questioned” by Matt.

Why did Matt and Amy Roloff divorce? The ‘Little People, Big World’ couple started the show married

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Matt and Amy Roloff started Little People, Big World together, and 24 seasons in, they’re still both on the show. The now-exes were married for three decades before calling it quits on their marriage. So, why did Matt and Amy divorce?

A lot of factors led to the couple splitting. Matt and Amy didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues. Matt mentioned he and Amy stopped being “compatible” after their children were born, and Amy also said she and Matt didn’t have many commonalities. “Amy and I had some compatibility when the kids were born, but looking back after the kids were gone, we realized we don’t really have a lot in common,” Matt told In Touch Weekly.

Additionally, Amy wrote in her memoir, A Little Me, about Matt’s current girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Amy alluded that Matt and Caryn were involved before she and Matt split.

“Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship,” Amy wrote. “I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people.”

Amy Roloff said Matt Roloff would often question her during their marriage

Amy Roloff took to Instagram Live in December 2022 with her friend, Lisa, to answer fan questions. During the chat, Amy and Lisa commented on how Matt would question Amy during the early years of filming Little People, Big World.

“And then, it was really hard on me because comments would be made, and then Matt would question me, and stuff like that,” Amy said. “And I’m like, ‘OK, I cannot handle this. I’ve got the crew, I’ve got television, I have my husband sometimes at the time, and then I’ve got all these other people. … So, the thing I said [was], ‘OK Amy, what is your main job here? My main job was to try and be the best mom I could in the element that I was in. Was I perfect? Oh, God no.”

“You were questioned every day,” Lisa added. “‘What did you do? How did that …?’ He was putting that pressure on you. … It was like, oh, you can’t do this, this is what will happen, you can’t say this on camera because then it’ll look bad.”

“And I’m not saying he did it all the time, but he did it enough,” Amy noted. ” … You begin to wonder, like, wow, this is tough.”

She doesn’t approve of Matt Roloff’s plans for Roloff Farms

'Little People Big World's Matt Roloff is telling ET all about the family farm's Plan B.https://t.co/qvUDDe1Hbg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 26, 2022

While Matt and Amy Roloff are divorced and moved on from their marriage, they still get into conflict. Amy made it known in Little People, Big World Season 24 that she doesn’t approve of Matt’s plan for Roloff Farms. Matt initially hoped to sell her half of the farm property, but he turned it into a short-term rental instead.

“Matt owns it now, we all know it’s up for short rental,” Amy said during a separate Instagram Live. “I’m not a fan of that. … There’s a little part of me that I wish I would’ve taken that chance, that risk, and bought him out of the farmhouse property.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.