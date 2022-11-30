‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Verifies Her Kids Can’t ‘Afford’ Roloff Farms

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to dive into the Roloff Farms drama. When Matt and Amy Roloff divorced, Amy chose to sell Matt her half of the property so she could buy a home elsewhere. Now, she’s reflecting on that decision in the latest season — and she also verified that none of her kids can afford to purchase any part of Roloff Farms under Matt’s ownership.

Does Amy Roloff own any of Roloff Farms?

Matt and Amy Roloff once owned Roloff Farms together, but Amy doesn’t own any of the property anymore. When the couple decided to divorce after several decades of marriage, Amy made the difficult decision to sell Matt her half of the property. The Little People, Big World star sold her portion of Roloff Farms to Matt in April 2019 for over $600,000 and bought her home for $588,500.

Not only did Amy sell the large farmhouse to Matt, but she also sold him 32 acres of land for nearly $1 million. Matt reportedly took out a loan to pay for the land in 2020. As of February 2020, Amy was still listed as the secretary of Roloff Farms, but it doesn’t seem like she has any official involvement in the property anymore. While she still assists in pumpkin season, she’s made it clear that she wants nothing to do with Roloff Farms now that she’s sold all of it back to Matt.

Amy Roloff said in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 that her kids can’t ‘afford’ to buy Roloff Farms

Amy Roloff spoke about her choice to sell Roloff Farms during Little People, Big World Season 24. Fans following the season know Zach Roloff hoped to buy part of Amy’s old property, but the sale didn’t happen. Neither Zach nor Matt Roloff went into detail about what exactly went down between them to cause such hostility. The sale also didn’t happen with Zach’s twin, Jeremy Roloff.

While speaking in season 24 episode 5 about Roloff Farms, Amy clued viewers in that money really is the main issue. “None of those boys are able to afford that,” she said in regards to Zach and Jeremy hoping to buy the farm.

“I definitely think both the boys have moved on,” Amy added after Chris Marek stated Zach chose to leave the state and head to Washington with his wife and kids. “But it doesn’t mean whatever feelings and emotions and history suddenly goes away and everything’s back to hunky-dory.”

She has a closer relationship with Zach Roloff than Matt Roloff does

Zach Roloff’s poor relationship with Matt Roloff is heavily featured in Little People, Big World Season 24. The father and son were once very close, but Zach could not buy any part of Roloff Farms, which created a major rift in their relationship. It looks like Zach and Tori prioritize seeing Amy Roloff over Matt.

Over Thanksgiving 2022, Matt and Caryn Chandler chose to go on a cruise alone while Zach saw Amy with his kids. Tori had to stay home with an illness, but she posted on Instagram about Zach taking all of their kids to Amy’s place for dinner. Additionally, Zach and Tori said on the show that they don’t want Matt and Caryn to spend time with their kids in the future.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

