‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff’s Grandkids Are Starting to Understand She’s a Little Person

TLC’s Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff recently spoke to her fans on Instagram Live. Amy shared Roloff family updates, and during Zach Roloff’s hospital stint, she cared for his and Tori Roloff’s children. She shared an anecdote about how her grandkids are starting to understand that she’s a little person. Here’s what Amy said.

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff have three children, and all of them have dwarfism. Jackson is 5 years old and has starred on the show since he was born. Lilah is 3, and the couple’s youngest child, Josiah, was born in April 2022.

Tori is of average height, but Zach has dwarfism, giving the couple a 50% chance of having kids with dwarfism. Zach and Tori said they’re happy to have children of any height. But before Josiah was born, Tori said she thought it’d be “fun” to have at least one child of average height.

As for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, they also have three kids, all of whom are of average height. Ember is 5, Bode is 2, and Radley is almost a year old. Jeremy and Audrey no longer share their lives on the show, but they give frequent updates on social media.

Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Rock, also have a child of average height. Mateo was born in late 2021.

Amy Roloff said her grandchildren are starting to understand that she’s not of average height

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff spoke to her fans on Instagram Live about the recent happenings in the Roloff family. She frequently babysits her grandchildren, and she shared how her grandkids — particularly the ones of average height — are starting to realize she’s a little person.

“I think it’s interesting with Ember because she’s obviously recognizing that, ‘OK, Mimi’s only this height, but Mom and Dad ….’ So, she knows I’m, you know, an adult, obviously, and everything, but she tries to pick me up,” Amy said. “I’m like, Ember, I’m sorry to say, but that is one thing you’re not gonna be able to do. But, I’m helping her understand that even though I am this height, the same as her, I’m still an adult, I’m still in charge, even though they are my grandkids.”

Amy then said she thinks it’s “great” that her grandchildren have different types of people in the family t look up to. “Because they’re getting older, they’re trying to understand these things, and I think it’s great to have someone who’s different in their world but related,” she added. “I think it’s a good thing for all of my kids, even for Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.”

Zach Roloff said on ‘Little People, Big World’ that some people believe he shouldn’t have children

Amy Roloff embraces that she’s a little person with some average-height grandchildren. Zach and Tori Roloff also embrace their different heights, though they recognize that not everyone else does. Zach said on Little People, Big World that some people believe he shouldn’t have kids.

“People will say, ‘Why do you bring people into the world?’” Zach shared. “They think it’s not good that we procreated and brought more dwarves into the world to suffer. But I totally disagree with that. I think people with disabilities have a right to procreate and have family.”

