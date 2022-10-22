‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Might’ve Thrown Shade Toward Matt Roloff in Recent Instagram Photo

TLC fans know all about Matt Roloff and Roloff Farms on Little People, Big World. Matt tried to sell his kids several acres of Roloff Farms after Amy Roloff moved off of the property, but they couldn’t come to an agreement. Then, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff bought their own farm. And some fans think Audrey might be throwing shade at Matt with an Instagram post.

Matt Roloff’s sons were upset with him for putting several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Matt Roloff talked about putting several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale during the last season of Little People, Big World — and he did just that. Unfortunately, his decision upset Amy Roloff and Zach Roloff. Zach made it known that he and Tori Roloff were interested in buying part of Roloff Farms, and Amy didn’t want to see the property leave the family. While Jeremy Roloff is no longer on the show, he also took an interest in taking over.

It seems Matt couldn’t come to an agreement with any of his kids, creating a rift in the family. Audrey Roloff mentioned in an Instagram post that she and Jeremy tried to buy some of Roloff Farms in 2020, too.

“We tried to back in May of 2020,” Audrey told a fan, according to a Reddit screenshot. ” … In short, Jer had hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. … It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it. … When we were finally at a point where it was practically possible, we made an offer, but realized that maybe it wasn’t meant to be ….”

Did Audrey Roloff throw shade toward the ‘Little People, Big World’ star?

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff gave up their hopes of owning part of Roloff Farms. And some eagle-eyed Little People, Big World fans think they might’ve thrown shade at Matt Roloff on Instagram.

According to a Reddit screenshot, Audrey posted a photo of Jeremy with their young son, Radley. Jeremy’s holding a pumpkin. “Rad’s first pumpkin patch,” Audrey captioned the photo.

It appears she took and posted the photo during Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season. Pumpkin season is the most lucrative time for the Roloff family business, as they try to attract as many visitors as possible to visit the pumpkin patch. Jeremy and Audrey did not go to opening weekend for pumpkin season, and it’s unclear if they went at all.

“Just a little shade,” a fan commented.

“I mean. I don’t think it’s shade, I think it’s just fact?” another fan wrote. “We all know they don’t hang out at the farm anymore.”

Where is Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s new farm?

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff no longer participate in Little People, Big World, or hope to own Roloff Farms. Instead, they purchased a farm of their own. The farm is in Hillsboro, Oregon, and sits on over four acres of farmland.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” Audrey posted to Instagram in June 2022, according to In Touch. “We bought a farm!” This news came just a month after Matt announced his plan to put Roloff Farms up for sale.

While the farm needs a lot of work, Audrey expressed that she and Jeremy are “excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality.”

The new season of Little People, Big World premieres on Nov. 1, 2022, on TLC.

