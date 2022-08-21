‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey and Tori Roloff Diffuse Feud Rumors With Instagram Post

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 23 recently concluded, and fans continued to watch Matt Roloff decide what to do with Roloff Farms. Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are still featured on the show, though Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff took a step back. Some fans thought Audrey and Tori were feuding, as Zach and Jeremy reportedly didn’t see eye to eye about Roloff Farms. But it seems the sisters-in-law diffused the rumors with an Instagram post.

Are Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff feuding? Some ‘Little People, Big World’ fans thought so

While fans continue to see Tori Roloff on Little People, Big World, Audrey Roloff no longer appears on the show. With that said, it seems the sisters-in-law still see each other — though some fans suspect they’ve been feuding for years.

According to The Sun, Tori and Audrey have different opinions and beliefs that have allegedly weakened their relationship. Fans also noticed their kids seemingly haven’t had many interactions over the years despite being similar in age. This further fueled the idea that they disliked each other’s company.

The Sun also mentioned Tori and Audrey have had parties that haven’t included the other. In 2020, Audrey and Jeremy threw a July 4th celebration without Zach and Tori, and they also didn’t cross paths that same year for Christmas or Thanksgiving.

Some fans thought Audrey also took a dig at Tori on Instagram. Audrey said it was her pet peeve when others on social media started videos with “hey friends” or “happy whatever-day-it-is.” Tori often greets those who watch her Instagram videos with “hey friends.”

Tori and Audrey diffused the feud rumors with an Instagram photo

So, are Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff actually feuding? It seems Audrey shut down the Little People, Big World rumor mill with a photo she posted to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 7, 2022. The photo, shared by The Sun, shows Audrey and Tori surrounded by a group of friends as they ate cheese and drank wine together. The sisters-in-law look happy to spend time with one another with no sign of feuding in sight.

As for why Tori and Audrey don’t seem to spend much time together, Zach and Tori moved out of Oregon. The past season of Little People, Big World detailed the couple’s move to Washington. Additionally, Tori and Zach keep busy with their three kids, one of whom is a newborn.

Audrey and Jeremy also just bought a farm after not purchasing Roloff Farms. Audrey continues to post on Instagram about moving into the new place and making it a home. The distance, coupled with their busy lives, may be why Zach and Tori don’t seem to spend much time with Audrey and Jeremy.

Do Jeremy Roloff and Zach Roloff speak? The twins had their differences about Roloff Farms

While Audrey Roloff and Tori Roloff might not have an issue with each other, the same might not be true for Jeremy Roloff and Zach Roloff. The twins both had an interest in purchasing Roloff Farms, as evidenced by what occurred on Little People, Big World. Neither twin bought the property, though. An insider explained more of why the twins allegedly feuded.

The insider told The Sun in August 2021 that Zach felt unsupported by Jeremy in the past. “It exploded and there was a lot of mud-slinging, resulting in the two couples keeping their distance,” the source said. The source also touched on Audrey and Tori. “It’s been a long time since they’ve been close after the brothers fell out, and the women took sides, but things are getting a little better,” they added.

With the conclusion of the show’s 23rd season, fans should remain hopeful that the twins have put aside their differences and moved forward.

