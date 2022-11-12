‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Barely Spoke to Zach and Tori Roloff During Recent Get-Together, Source Says

TLC fans keeping up with Little People, Big World Season 24 know Zach and Tori Roloff are estranged from Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler. Zach and Matt couldn’t agree on a price for Zach to purchase part of Roloff Farms, thus leading to a feud. Recently, the Roloff family came together to celebrate the life of Matt’s late father — but rumors suggest Caryn barely spoke to Zach and Tori.

Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to show the rift between Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff. Zach hoped to purchase part of Roloff Farms after Amy Roloff sold her half of the property to Matt. Unfortunately, Matt and Zach couldn’t agree on a price, leading to a major upset. Since then, the rift between Zach and Matt extended into their families. Tori Roloff made it known she doesn’t want Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, around her and Zach’s children.

While Matt and Zach have a lot of work to do on repairing their relationship, they came together after Matt’s father died. In Touch Weekly reports Jeremy Roloff’s wife, Audrey Roloff, posted photos of the gathering celebrating Matt’s dad. The photos show Jeremy and Audrey’s kids coloring with Zach and Tori’s kids. Additionally, Matt and Caryn were present.

Caryn Chandler barely spoke to Zach and Tori Roloff at the event, a source claimed

While Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler spent time with Zach and Tori Roloff during the gathering for Matt’s late father, the rift between them remained. A source told The Sun that Caryn barely spoke to Zach and Tori.

“Caryn hasn’t spoken to them in months now, and that hasn’t really changed despite the weekend get-together for Matt’s dad,” the source said. “They just said hello and goodbye; it wasn’t the place to sit and talk about the feud, but things don’t seem to be going in that direction anyway right now.”

A recent episode of Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Zach and Tori talking more about their feelings toward Caryn. “There still hasn’t been any recognization from Caryn or my dad,” Zach explained. “They still think they did nothing wrong. I don’t see how Caryn doesn’t see that my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, you got into family business here. … I hold my dad responsible for that breakdown in that relationship.”

Caryn Chandler might be completely done with ‘Little People, Big World’ after season 24

Rumors suggest Caryn Chandler doesn’t want to continue filming Little People, Big World after season 24 concludes. She misses seeing the Roloff grandchildren and wants the feud between Matt and Zach Roloff to end.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” an insider told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

TLC has yet to renew the show for another season.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

