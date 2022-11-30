‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek Have This Glaring Similarity

TLC’s Little People, Big World continues to show Matt Roloff’s relationship with Caryn Chandler and Amy Roloff’s relationship with Chris Marek. Chris and Caryn rarely spend time together, but they entered the picture simultaneously. And in season 24 of the series, it’s clear they’re more alike than fans think in terms of Roloff Farms.

‘Little People, Big World’ stars Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek entered the show around the same time

Chris Marek and Amy Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Entertainment Tonight via YouTube

Amy and Matt Roloff’s divorce was showcased on Little People, Big World, and it affected them differently. Amy never wanted to see her marriage end and never thought she would date again. Thankfully, she met Chris Marek at the perfect time. After a few dates, she felt comfortable around him — and she’s willing to give love another chance.

Matt and Caryn Chandler have a different origin story. Matt knew Caryn for years before officially dating, as Caryn worked as the Roloff Farms manager during pumpkin season. Amy notoriously disapproved of Caryn on the show and elaborated why in her book, A Little Me. According to Amy, Matt and Caryn exchanged inappropriate texts and videos while she and Matt were still married.

“Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship,” Amy wrote. “I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

Chris Marek is open to helping with Roloff Farms like Caryn Chandler was

With so much animosity between Amy Roloff and Caryn Chandler in the early years of Caryn and Matt Roloff dating, Little People, Big World fans likely didn’t expect Caryn and Chris Marek to have any similarities. But they do.

While Caryn used to work at Roloff Farms, Chris is also open to helping out with the farm during pumpkin season. In season 24 episode 5, he shared his willingness to assist with farm tours.

“Last year was my first time doing the wagon tours … and I’d definitely be open to doing it again,” Chris told the cameras. ” … If Matt needs help with the tours, depending on what the tours look like, I’d be happy to help out,” he told Amy.

Both Caryn and Chris share a love of the Roloff Farms property, as it meant a lot to both Amy and Matt. And Caryn and Chris also don’t want to see as much conflict with the farm. While they may have fundamental differences, their love for the property and their hope to avoid conflict are similar.

Why did Caryn Chandler leave the farm?

Caryn Chandler once worked at Roloff Farms, but she no longer does. So, why did Caryn leave?

Caryn never explicitly said why she chose to quit, but it certainly has to do with joining the Little People, Big World cast and dating Matt Roloff. Caryn said in the past that she never wanted to live in Amy Roloff’s old house on the farm property, so she might’ve wanted some distance from the farm while in the early years of dating Matt. With that said, she still helps out with pumpkin season.

Now, it looks like fans who visit Roloff Farms may see more of Chris Marek than Caryn. Caryn allegedly wants to move to Arizona full-time by 2023 following the Roloff Farms drama.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

