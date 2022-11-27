‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Is ‘Disappointed’ in Delayed Engagement Plans, Matt Roloff Says

TLC fans are waiting for the day that Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler get engaged on Little People, Big World. The couple has dated for years, and Matt’s dropped hints along the way to suggest that he hopes to tie the knot with Caryn one day. Unfortunately, it may still be awhile. Here’s what Matt said about delayed engagement plans and Caryn’s disappointment.

Matt Roloff talked about Caryn Chandler feeling ‘disappointed’ about delays on ‘Little People, Big World’

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff have been through incredibly hard times together, and the difficulties have strengthened their relationship. In Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 4, Matt talked about his future with Caryn that’s experiencing delays.

Matt and a friend discussed his plans to build a new place for him and Caryn to live — but it wasn’t happening as quickly as he hoped. “It’s going to take six months to get a permit,” Matt told his friend. “It puts me right in the middle of rainy season. Now, I gotta wait until it dries out again.”

Matt also talked about the issue of a “log jam,” which prevented him from building the new home promptly. “It’s a little bit frustrating,” Matt said. “It’s a long time. It sets me back almost a year. I think Caryn’s disappointed about what’s happening. Right now, we’re just sort of hanging out in limbo.” Matt then said it doesn’t “make sense” for him to propose to Caryn given the situation with the new house build. “Neither one of our houses work for each other, so it’s just very, very disappointing.”

Chris Marek says Matt Roloff still has plans for an engagement and a small wedding

While Matt Roloff might have to delay his engagement plans due to the new home he’s building, Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, said Matt still has plans to propose to Caryn Chandler.

“I think they’re definitely going to get married,” Chris told Entertainment Tonight. “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey. Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

A source told The Sun that Caryn and Matt might also delay their engagement plans so that Caryn can move to Arizona permanently.

“A wedding is still on the cards but they have so much going on that they have decided to delay any engagement plans,” the source said. “Caryn cannot wait for a fresh start in Arizona. It will be a new chapter for both of them.”

When did Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff get together?

With so much talk of engagement, when did Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff first start dating?

According to In Touch Weekly, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in March 2017. They knew each other for years before dating, though, as Caryn worked as the farm manager at Roloff Farms. Amy Roloff also alluded that she believes Matt and Caryn were dating during her and Matt’s marriage.

“I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated,” Amy wrote in her memoir, A Little Me. “I’ve never felt so alone, hurt, and betrayed in my life.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

