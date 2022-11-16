‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Is Permanently Moving to Arizona by 2023

TLC fans are keeping up with the Little People, Big World drama surrounding Roloff Farms. Zach Roloff’s feud with Matt Roloff greatly affected Zach and Tori Roloff’s relationship with Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Now, she’s reportedly moving to Arizona full-time in light of recent events.

Caryn Chandler is reportedly moving to Arizona by January 2023

Caryn Chandler in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Wants Matt Roloff to ‘Hand’ Roloff Farms to the Kids, Insider Says

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler split their time between Arizona and Oregon. Little People, Big World chronicles their lives on Roloff Farms in Oregon. But the couple made it clear in the past that they don’t intend to stay there forever. Now, it looks like Caryn’s time in Oregon is coming to a close. She reportedly wants to move to Arizona permanently by January 2023.

“Caryn is planning to move to Arizona full-time, likely by January,” a source told The Sun. “She’s been wanting to relocate there for so long, and she and Matt often stay at their vacation home on weekends, but this would be permanent.”

The source added that Caryn is “moving first without Matt to get settled,” and she doesn’t know where that leaves Matt with filming Little People, Big World. “Caryn still doesn’t know if Matt is done with the show, but she definitely is and she wants to get away from all the drama going on with the family.”

She wants to quit ‘Little People, Big World’ due to the drama over Roloff Farms

#EXCLUSIVE: Little People's Caryn Chandler 'to move to Arizona full-time' after family feud https://t.co/jFEKjuP04Z pic.twitter.com/aJRq9efosG — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) November 15, 2022

Before rumors surfaced that Caryn Chandler wanted to move, an insider alleged that she wants to leave Little People, Big World. In season 24, Zach and Tori Roloff detail how they no longer trust Matt Roloff and Caryn to be in their lives — and they don’t want their kids around the couple, either. This deeply affected Caryn, as she loved to spend time with Zach and Tori’s children.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

The source added that Matt “respects” Caryn’s desire to quit the show, though he hasn’t decided what he wants to do.

Does Caryn Chandler live with Matt Roloff on Roloff Farms?

With Caryn Chandler potentially ditching Little People, Big World and moving to Arizona permanently, fans wonder whether she currently lives with Matt Roloff. So, does she live on Roloff Farms?

Caryn doesn’t live on the farm property. While speaking on the show, she noted in the past that she doesn’t want to live in Amy Roloff’s big farmhouse, as that’s where Amy and Matt lived together. According to The Sun, Caryn bought her own place in Oregon back in 2020 without Matt. She purchased the home for $405,000, and it’s just 10 minutes from Roloff Farms.

A source told The Sun that Caryn’s planning on renting her Oregon home after moving to Arizona.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.