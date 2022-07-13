‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Tears Up Over Roloff Farms Sale

TLC fans continue to hear about the fate of Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff recently put several acres of Roloff Farms property up for sale, and the discussion about the farm’s fate continues on Little People, Big World. Now, Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, is getting emotional over possibly losing some of Roloff Farms.

Is Roloff Farms for sale still? It seems the property isn’t going fast

Talk of Roloff Farms continues to dominate Little People, Big World. Fans hoped Zach Roloff or Jeremy Roloff would take over the farm property if Matt Roloff was looking to sell, but neither twin decided to take the plunge. Recently, Matt posted to Instagram about selling 16 acres of Roloff Farms property.

“The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale,” Matt wrote on Instagram. “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. Keeping that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be. Unfortunately, Roloff Farm farm cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels.”

So, are the 16 acres of Roloff Farms still up for sale? As of July 2022, they are. Property agent Juli Martin spoke to Forbes about some of the difficulties in selling such a famous property. “There’s no mystery,” she explained. “They can go back through the footage and find out exactly what was done and when.”

Caryn Chandler tears up over Matt Roloff’s decision

The Sun reports a new clip from Little People, Big World shows Caryn Chandler getting emotional over the idea of losing some of Roloff Farms. Caryn worked as a farm manager for a decade, so she has a special connection to the property.

The Sun describes Matt and Caryn talking about the farm as they walk around it.

“Letting go is a part of life,” Matt tells Caryn.

“But this is a little different,” Caryn adds. “This is stuff that you built, that you raised your kids … it’s a little different.”

Caryn then tells the camera, “I think it’s important though always to walk through and reminisce and say goodbye because you have to say goodbye to the old to make room for the new.”

“It’s kind of making me sad,” Caryn tells Matt as Matt continues speaking about how much his kids enjoyed Roloff Farms during their childhood. “I think I’m more emotional about it than you.”

“I’m proud of what we built here on the farm and I’m glad it brought so much joy to the family,” Matt tells the camera. “It’s going to be hard to see the western town go, but the kids are all grown, and now it’s time for a new chapter.” He then noted he hoped to put Roloff Farms on the market on May 1, 2022.

Caryn Chandler said she would never move on to Roloff Farms

Caryn Chandler clearly has feelings about losing some Roloff Farms acreage. But in past episodes of Little People, Big World, she voiced she never wanted to move on to Roloff Farms permanently — especially in Amy Roloff’s farmhouse.

“I would never live in the big house,” Caryn said on the show. “Ever. Put a pin in that.”

In another clip, she explained she was still focusing on accomplishing her own goals before ever considering moving on to the farm property. “I’ve always loved the farm, but it’s Matt’s farm, it’s Amy’s farm, and so I kind of want to let all that stuff fall where it needs to be on its own,” she added. “I’m just focusing still on some of my own stuff that I still want to accomplish in my life.”

