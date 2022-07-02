‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler’s Net Worth Would ‘Surprise’ Fans, Matt Roloff Says

TLC viewers continue to watch Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler on Little People, Big World. The couple’s been together for years after Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce, and they met via Roloff Farms. Recently, Matt took to social media to hint about Caryn Chandler’s net worth. Here’s what he said.

Matt Roloff said Caryn Chandler’s net worth would ‘surprise’ ‘Little People, Big World’ fans

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler from ‘Little People Big World’ | Us Weekly via YouTube

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, is a staple on Little People, Big World. The reality star got to know Caryn through her work on Roloff Farms, and they knew each other before Matt and Amy Roloff divorced. Over the years, their relationship has gotten quite serious. The Sun reports a fan suggested to Matt on social media that he should get a prenup before their eventual engagement — and that’s when the net worth comment came up.

“So, when you say friends of 30+ years, you mean friends of [yours] and Amy,” a fan commented on one of Matt’s Instagram posts. “Hope you’re getting a prenup, Matt.”

To that, Matt responded, “Since she has a net worth three times my worth, I hope she lets me sneak by. Caryn’s net wealth will surprise you. I need her to try [to] keep up.”

What does Caryn Chandler do for a living?

With Matt Roloff claiming Caryn Chandler’s net worth is more than any Little People, Big World fan can imagine, what does she do for a living? According to In Touch, Caryn worked as the manager of Roloff Farms for a decade. She left her Roloff Farms job in 2018 when she and Matt started dating.

With that said, Caryn’s still present for pumpkin season on the farm each year. She joked on Instagram about how pumpkin season was in “full swing” in October 2021. When a fan asked what she’s up to, she said she helps “fold T-shirts and stock jam.”

Aside from her work on Roloff Farms, it’s uncertain how she attained the rest of her wealth. In Touch reports Caryn has a net worth of $4.5 million. She also assumedly gets paid for her numerous years appearing on Little People, Big World.

What is Matt Roloff’s net worth?

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Matt Roloff stated Caryn Chandler has a much higher net worth than he does. According to Celebrity Net Worth, though, this isn’t true. The site notes the Little People, Big World star has a higher reported net worth than his girlfriend. Matt Roloff’s net worth stands at $6 million.

TLC pays Matt and the rest of the Roloff family members who appear on the show a good sum of money per episode. They likely make between $7,000 and $10,000 per episode. Additionally, Matt makes income each year with Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season on his 109-acre property in Helvetia, Oregon. Most recently, Matt also put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale. It hit the market at $4 million and hasn’t sold as of late June 2022. If the acreage sells, that will certainly increase Matt’s net worth as he inches near retirement.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

