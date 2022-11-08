‘Little People, Big World’: Chris Marek Gets Close With Zach and Tori Roloff Amid Feud Rumors With Tori and Caryn Chandler

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to show the inner workings of the Roloff family. Last season, Zach and Matt Roloff notoriously feuded over Roloff Farms. Their relationship isn’t much better this season, and there’s a rumored feud between Tori Roloff and Caryn Chandler. A new clip shows Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, getting close to Zach and Tori amidst the estrangement from Matt and Caryn.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Chris Marek is getting closer to Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | Entertainment Tonight via YouTube

Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, continues to try to get involved with the Roloff family. People reports a new clip from Little People, Big World Season 24 shows Chris gifting Tori and Zach Roloff’s son, Jackson Roloff, a new bicycle. At first, Jackson doesn’t seem enthused about the bicycle, but Tori seemed impressed that Chris could find a bike that fits Jackson.

“Jackson, he’s very stoic, no reaction,” Tori said. “You won’t know if he likes something until you get him home, alone, to see how much he talks about it. But I think it was really nice that Chris found a bike that fits Jackson without having Jackson there. I’m impressed.”

Zach also expressed approval about Chris. “Chris, I think, is trying to find things to connect with the kids on,” Zach noted. “He’s got the fish tank, he did the bike thing. So it’s nice that he takes some interest in the kids and does fun things like that. I think it’s great.”

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, is rumored to have a feud with Tori Roloff

While Chris Marek has a relationship with the Roloff kids, Caryn Chandler also did. Matt Roloff’s girlfriend adores Zach and Tori Roloff’s children, but she doesn’t see them as much anymore in Little People, Big World Season 24.

Additional rumors suggested Tori might have a feud with Caryn. The Sun reports Tori didn’t want Caryn to meet her and Zach’s youngest son, Josiah. In the trailer for the new season, Zach also mentioned he and Tori have zero intentions of allowing Caryn near their youngest child.

“Everyone’s met Josiah, but we don’t have plans for Caryn to meet Josiah,” Zach said.

“Caryn and Tori are definitely not as close as they used to be,” a source told The Sun.

Caryn Chandler hates the estrangement between Matt Roloff and his kids

Little People star Caryn Chandler breaks down in tears over $4M farm feud https://t.co/PR8NhNPxst — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) July 7, 2022

While Zach and Tori Roloff have taken steps to leave Roloff Farms, Matt Roloff, and Caryn Chandler out of their lives in Little People, Big World Season 24, the separation severely affects Caryn. She wants involvement with Matt’s kids and grandkids. A source told The Sun that Caryn’s ready to quit the show altogether due to the estrangement. She also wants Matt to give his kids Roloff Farms, as that’s the source of the conflict.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” the source said. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

