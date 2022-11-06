‘Little People, Big World’: Chris Marek Spills New Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Marriage Details

TLC fans watching the latest season of Little People, Big World are wondering what’s next for Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler. Matt and Caryn have dated for years and own a home together in Arizona. So, will the couple tie the knot anytime soon? Here’s what Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, said about Matt and Caryn’s marriage plans.

How did Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler get together?

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff on ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

After Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff divorced, Matt and Caryn Chandler began dating. So, how did the couple get together?

Caryn met the Little People, Big World star while she worked as the farm manager at Roloff Farms. At the time, Matt noted, “Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years.” Matt noted that he and Caryn had a “great time together” during her time working on the farm property.

Amy also talked about Matt and Caryn’s relationship back when Caryn worked at Roloff Farms. Amy didn’t like the relationship notoriously, as she alluded that Matt may have cheated during their marriage. “Caryn is an employee and is in a personal relationship with my ex-husband, and so it is still hard to invite Caryn to some of the family events,” Amy noted. “I’d rather just minimize the personal interaction. It’s not healthy for me.”

Chris Marek said Matt and Caryn are ‘definitely’ getting married

Now that Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have been together for years, the dust has settled between them and Amy Roloff. In recent seasons of Little People, Big World, Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, have spent more time with Matt and Caryn. And now, Chris and Matt seem to have a close relationship. The two are often seen hanging out together on Roloff Farms.

Due to Chris and Matt’s friendship, Matt has spilled the beans about a potential engagement with Caryn. Chris told Entertainment Tonight that Matt said he and Caryn are “definitely” getting married.

“I think they’re definitely going to get married,” Chris said. “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey. Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

Rumors suggest Caryn might quit ‘Little People, Big World’

It looks like Little People, Big World fans can expect wedding bells soon for Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler. But it might not happen on camera. A source shared with The Sun that Caryn doesn’t want to film with the show after the current season airs.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” the source shared. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Does this mean Little People, Big World is completely coming to a close? We’ll have to wait and find out.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

