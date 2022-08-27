‘Little People, Big World’: Did Jacob Roloff Move to Roloff Farms? His Wife Posted About Moving

Last season of TLC’s Little People, Big World featured major drama surrounding Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff chose to sell several acres of the farm property after he couldn’t come to a sale agreement with Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff. More recently, Jacob Roloff’s wife mentioned she and Jacob moved — and some fans wonder if they’re taking over Roloff Farms.

Where is Jacob Roloff now? His wife said they live ‘5 minutes away’ from Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Jacob Roloff is no longer featured on Little People, Big World, as he left the show years ago. He and his wife, Isabel Rock, don’t live far from Roloff Farms. In Touch notes Isabel answered fan assumptions about her on Instagram, and one of her answers gave a clue as to where she and her husband live.

“Jacob works there full time, and I like to go on walks there every day,” she told a fan about Roloff Farms. “We live only about five minutes away. It’s so nice for that.”

Roloff Farms is located in Hillsboro, Oregon. If Jacob and Isabel live five minutes from the property, they also live in Oregon. Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff were living in Oregon but chose to move to Washington after their dreams of owning Roloff Farms were dashed. Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff still live in Oregon but purchased their own farm.

#LPBW's Jacob Roloff landed himself a new "side gig" on Roloff Farms. ?https://t.co/t1lxWtIOOH — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) June 30, 2022

So, did Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock move to Roloff Farms? While answering fan questions in June 2022, Isabel confirmed she and Jacob do not live on the farm property. If they did, she also stated she’d have no problem stating so. “People think for some reason we’re lying about this, but if we lived on the farm, we’d say we did. Wouldn’t need to be some big secret,” she wrote.

More recently, in August 2022, Isabel answered more fan questions on her Instagram Stories. It seems she and Jacob moved again, but she won’t say where. “I’m so excited to tell ya’ll about our move! Any guesses?” she posted, according to a Reddit screenshot.

Could she and Jacob have moved to Roloff Farms this time around? Fans suspect it’s highly unlikely the couple purchased any part of Roloff Farms, including the large farmhouse currently for sale.

“Well, the big house is still on realtor.com and is still $4 million; it’s been on there for 102 days now … so if they’ve moved to the farm, it’s not in the big house,” a fan on Reddit noted.

Many other fans suspect the couple moved into a van or an RV. Isabel and Jacob could potentially park an RV on Roloff Farms land.

Roloff Farms still hasn’t sold after Matt Roloff put several acres up for sale

#LPBW's Isabel Rock responded to those who thought she and husband Jacob Roloff were "lying" about living on Roloff Farms. ? https://t.co/f6XROY7e9M — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) June 28, 2022

Many fans keeping up with Little People, Big World expected Roloff Farms to sell quickly after Matt Roloff put it up for sale. But it seems that hasn’t been the case. As of August 2022, Roloff Farms still hasn’t sold.

Realtor Juli Martin with boutique agency LUXE spoke to Forbes about the inherent difficulties of selling such a famous property. “There are all the associations in the show, of the inherent drama of television,” she explained. “Also, people have watched the house’s evolution — they know every detail of every remodel. There’s no mystery. They can go back through the footage and find out exactly what was done and when. But I’m not sure if that’s a disadvantage or advantage.”

What happens if Matt doesn’t sell the farm? Will one of his kids eventually strike a deal with him to keep Roloff Farms all in the family? We’ll have to wait and see.

