‘Little People, Big World’: Why Didn’t Amy Roloff Sell Her Half of Roloff Farms to the Kids?

This season of Little People, Big World shows the divide in the Roloff family over Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff owns all of Roloff Farms post-divorce from Amy Roloff. Now, Amy’s wishing Matt and the kids would settle on a deal for the kids to take over some of the land. So, why didn’t Amy sell her half of Roloff Farms to either Zach or Jeremy Roloff?

How much did Amy Roloff sell Roloff Farms for?

Amy Roloff decided to move off of Roloff Farms after her divorce from Matt Roloff. Little People, Big World captured the struggle for Amy, as she didn’t know whether to stay or go. Ultimately, she sold her half of the farm property, which included the large home featured on the show, to Matt for $667,000. She then went on to purchase her own home for $588,500, and she still lives close to the farm property.

Additionally, Amy sold Matt over 32 acres of land for $975,000 on Aug. 13, 2020. Matt took out a massive loan totaling $825,000 to finish the sale.

The current season of Little People, Big World shows Amy and Matt discussing the future of Roloff Farms. But when she sold her half of the property, she made it known she was done with that business and ready to move forward. “Since I’ve made the decision to move off the farm, it feels very weird and strange to be here and crossing paths with Matt,” she said during season 21. “This is not my home anymore. And I don’t want to come back to this.”

Why didn’t Amy Roloff sell her portion of Roloff Farms to her kids?

Now that Matt Roloff’s made it known he’s selling 16 acres of Roloff Farms property, Amy’s speaking out. She and Matt have a conversation on Little People, Big World where she reconsiders ever selling her property to Matt. So, if Amy wants her kids to have some of the farm property, why didn’t she sell it to them in the first place?

A Reddit user explained Amy had to abide by the right of first refusal to buy. “Because they each owned a 50% share in the land post-divorce and the other party had a right of first refusal to buy,” the Reddit user explained. “She couldn’t have sold directly to the kids, as she had to first offer it to Matt. Some people argue that she should have contracted with him to compel him to sell it to the kids, but there are various problems with this argument ….”

Rocket Mortgage notes that a right of first refusal is a standard business clause that gives an interested buyer the contractual right to be the first to potentially make an offer on a property when listed on the market by its owner.

We don’t know for sure if Amy and Matt had this clause. But, because Roloff Farms is also a business, it makes sense that they would.

A ‘Little People, Big World’ clip shows she’s upset with Matt Roloff for selling Roloff Farms

Amy Roloff ultimately handed Matt Roloff Roloff Farms. But a new clip from Little People, Big World shared by Entertainment Tonight shows she’s upset with how Matt’s handling potentially selling the property. Amy wants Matt to keep it all in the family.

“It’s sad that it really ended up the way it did,” Amy tells the cameras. “There’s just a lot of stress. There’s a lot of sadness.”

“I’m still sad that one of the kids doesn’t have it … I think you went crazy or something,” Amy tells Matt in a separate clip. “I don’t know the details of the negotiations of what you dealt with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can’t afford that.” She then tells him she hopes he’d be “a little more reasonable” when selling within the family.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

