‘Little People, Big World’: What Happened Between Tori Roloff and Caryn Chandler? Fans Guess

The latest season of Little People, Big World has ended, and TLC fans want to know what’s next for Roloff Farms. Currently, several acres of the farm are up for sale, and Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff are at odds over what happens next. Fans noticed that Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, and Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, also seemed to have issues. So, what happened between the women? Here’s what fans think.

Are Zach and Matt Roloff talking after the ‘Little People, Big World’ finale?

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

This Little People, Big World season showed Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff more divided than ever. The father and son couldn’t agree with the Roloff Farms sale. This prompted Matt to sell several acres of the farm property. The two also had public spats on social media regarding the farm. So, are Zach and Matt talking after the finale? Where do they stand now?

While Zach and Matt might never see eye to eye when it comes to Roloff Farms, have they moved past their differences? Zach told Entertainment Tonight that he “moved on” from the drama and now lives his life with his family in Washington. “I think I said my piece, and that’s that,” he explained. “The farm’s going to sell, it’ll be sold apparently, but we are up here. … We’re pretty excited about starting our new life up here. … We had a discussion since that all happened on social media. … And now we’ve moved on.”

What happened between Tori Roloff and Caryn Chandler? Fans have their guesses

Little People's Zach slams dad Matt & Caryn Chandler in resurfaced clip https://t.co/f540u4L8NZ — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) July 16, 2022

While Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff are at odds due to Roloff Farms, where do Tori Roloff and Caryn Chandler stand? The women’s relationship appeared strained throughout the most recent season of Little People, Big World.

“What I thought was a very healthy and beautiful relationship with Zach and Tori and the kids, and when the farm deal fell apart, the relationship definitely became very strained,” Caryn told the cameras during the Little People, Big World finale. “I think there’s always hope that things can be resolved. I don’t know how it’s going to turn out, but I’ve learned that I need to just stand back and let Matt and Zach try to work through what they need to do.”

So, why are Tori and Caryn seemingly not getting along? Fans on Reddit have thoughts — and it has to do with Roloff Farms negotiations that happened behind closed doors.

“It wasn’t about not getting what they want for the price they want, it’s that the ‘parent’ mask slipped for both Caryn and Matt and [Tori and Zach] saw a different side,” a Reddit user noted. “It’s hard when you realize your parents are human and fallible, especially when they go against you and what you thought they had been offering.”

“Whatever happened was during the farm negotiation meeting where there were no cameras,” another Reddit user stated. “Whatever it was must have been big, as their happy alliance fizzled big time, and they can’t stand her now.”

Amy Roloff and Caryn Chandler didn’t have a good relationship

Who is Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler? ? Find out everything we know about the #LPBW star! https://t.co/wMFkJYE9k7 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) July 20, 2022

Amy Roloff spoke out about Caryn Chandler in past Little People, Big World seasons. Additionally, Amy wrote about Caryn in her book, A Little Me. Radar Online reports Amy talked about seeing inappropriate text and photo exchanges between Caryn and Matt Roloff during her marriage.

“Then it dawned on me,” Amy wrote. “Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship. I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

We don’t know if Tori and Zach Roloff’s relationship with Caryn changed through the years due to Amy’s discoveries.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’: Why Didn’t Amy Roloff Sell Her Half of Roloff Farms to the Kids?