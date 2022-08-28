‘Little People, Big World’: Why Hasn’t Amy Roloff Changed Her Last Name? Fans Keep Asking

TLC fans have watched Little People, Big World for years and saw Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff’s divorce. The couple was married for decades before calling it quits. Amy remarried in the summer of 2021 to Chris Marek, and now, many fans continue to wonder why she hasn’t seemed to change her last name publicly.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff married Chris Marek in August 2021

After Matt and Amy Roloff divorced, Amy never thought she’d date again — and then she met Chris Marek. The two hit it off, and Little People, Big World documented their relationship. By August 2021, they decided to tie the knot on Roloff Farms. TLC held a wedding special for the couple titled Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After.

“Married life is going great,” Amy told People. “Chris and I have known each other for five years, and we’ve been engaged for … a little over two years. I think it just solidified everything when we got married and said, ‘I do.’ It just brought it all together and reaffirmed what we already hoped for and knew. And here we are.”

“We got past the wondering stage,” Chris added. “‘Are we doing the right thing?’ But now that we’ve done it, there is no more wondering.”

Matt Roloff remained supportive of Amy’s marriage, too. He’s been dating Caryn Chandler for years, and fans expect they’ll also tie the knot.

Fans question why she hasn’t changed her last name from Roloff

Amy Roloff still utilizes the Roloff name on Little People, Big World. She also has her business, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, where she sells fudge and other goods to fans. With that in mind, fans continue to ask her on Instagram why she doesn’t change her last name now that she’s remarried.

“Surprised she still uses [the] Roloff last name,” a fan commented on Amy’s recent Instagram post of her baking a peach pie.

“Will you be changing the title from Amy Rolloff’s Kitchen now that you are remarried?” a fan asked.

Another fan answered, “Legally and privately she uses Marek.”

It’s unclear if Amy really did legally change her last name but still utilizes Roloff in her business and public life due to her fame from Little People, Big World. As for why Amy doesn’t switch her name in the public eye, it likely has to do with the show. Roloff Farms and the Roloff name are all connected to Little People, Big World, and changing her last name to Marek could potentially disconnect her from the reality series she’s spent a decade working on. Additionally, if Amy legally changed her last name to Marek, she might want to keep that information to herself for privacy reasons.

How much do Matt and Amy Roloff make per episode?

Matt and Amy Roloff built a business empire out of Little People, Big World. The show continues to be a hit on TLC, and more seasons are likely in the works. So, how much do they make per episode?

TV Season & Spoilers reports that the Roloffs likely make about $30,000 per episode, with each cast member raking in different amounts. The publication notes Matt likely makes between $15,000 and $20,000 per episode. If Matt makes that much, it’s likely Amy makes just as much per episode. Zach Roloff likely makes the most of any Roloff kid, bringing about $7,000 per episode.

