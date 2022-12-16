‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Doesn’t Want to Show Photos of His Son

TLC fans continue to watch Little People, Big World Season 24. The season centers on Matt, Amy, and Zach Roloff — and the rest of Matt and Amy’s children don’t participate in the show. Jacob Roloff, the youngest of their kids, was the first to leave the reality series behind. Now, his wife, Isabel Rock, said on social media that Jacob doesn’t want to show their son’s face.

Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock welcomed a baby boy in December 2021

Fans who watched the early seasons of Little People, Big World remember when Jacob Roloff starred alongside his siblings. Jacob is the youngest of the Roloff family, and he opted out of his contract with TLC in 2016. Now, he lives with his wife, Isabel Rock, and he works with Matt Roloff on Roloff Farms. Jacob and Isabel reportedly had their son, Mateo, in December 2021.

“[Yes,] this is my beautiful wife. [Yes,] I am excited to be with her again. [Yes,] I cannot wait to meet my son. [Yes,] I am looking forward to the rest of my life [with my family],” Jacob posted to Instagram in September 2021, according to In Touch Weekly. But he then told his followers that they should never expect to see photos of his son.

“Thank you[,] thank you for friendly comments[,] however, none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son,” he commented. “[It] is, specifically, not personal.”

Isabel Rock, posted about why she doesn’t post photos of their son

Isabel Rock continues to hide the face of her and Jacob Roloff’s son. In December 2022, she posted to her Instagram Stories about Little People, Big World fans who take issue with her posting photos of the back of her son’s head. Within her Stories, she verified Jacob’s the reason for not showing her son’s face.

“This is our baby boy, all we want to do is give him some privacy by not sharing his face or him too much,” she wrote, according to Reddit. “This has always been about Jacob’s comfortability and those who get it, get it. If you seriously think we are teasing you with photos, that is very silly. Just sharing our joy, snippets, and any way we feel like we want to!”

Fans on Reddit remain divided on the post.

“It sounds like these two came to a compromise,” a fan wrote. “She wants to post the baby, but he doesn’t. They couldn’t agree one way or another so they met in the middle. She can still post the baby, but honors Jacob’s wishes by not showing the baby’s face. I get it.”

“I don’t disagree with Jacob, but if you feel this way, do not show your child at all,” another fan countered.

Why did Jacob Roloff leave ‘Little People, Big World’?

So, why did Jacob Roloff leave Little People, Big World? In 2016, he posted his reasoning to Instagram.

“For me, noticing how the agenda of the crew doesn’t work well with the health and happiness of our family is what made me decide quite a while ago that I would not be a part of it as soon as I was able,” he wrote. “All in all I appreciate people wanting me to ‘be with the family’ for a few more episodes, but the family that is filmed is not my family.”

In 2020, Jacob later disclosed that a producer of the show molested him. “I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development,” he posted on Instagram.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

