‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Is Living on Roloff Farms to ‘Save Money,’ Insider Alleges

TLC fans have been keeping up with the Roloff Farms saga on Little People, Big World. Zach Roloff hoped to buy Amy Roloff’s portion of Roloff Farms that Matt Roloff purchased from her. Now, it looks like Jacob Roloff has become closest to Matt — and an insider alleged he’s now living on the farm property with his wife, Isabel Rock, and their child.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff put several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale

During the last season of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale. He currently owns 109 acres of land, leaving him with plenty of land even with the 16-acre sale. The Roloff Farms land was put on sale for $4 million.

While many fans expected Roloff Farms to sell, it never did. Matt said he offered his kids Roloff Farms for “half-off,” but he couldn’t come to an agreement with either Zach Roloff or Jeremy Roloff.

“We shrunk the property size,” Matt shared in a Little People, Big World clip. “The two boys didn’t like that … I got to think about all four kids. There are four kids involved, so what’s fair, you know, at the end when the big piece in an estate — what’s the fairest thing you could possibly do?”

“It wasn’t like I didn’t try to sell to the kids at basically half-off family discount,” he continued. “I’m glad that even with all that, they made other decisions because I don’t think the fit was quite right …. If the kids had gotten it, I would be stuck maintaining it, maybe even harder than I do now.”

Jacob Roloff allegedly moved to Roloff Farms, an insider reports

Matt Roloff not selling Roloff Farms to Zach or Jeremy Roloff seemingly put a rift in his relationship with his kids. But the Little People, Big World star and Jacob Roloff, his youngest son, seem closer than ever. Jacob’s been working on Roloff Farms during pumpkin season in 2022, whereas Zach and Jeremy have stayed scarce.

Now, an insider alleged Jacob Roloff is now living on Roloff Farms. The insider told The Sun that Jacob and Isabel moved into a fifth-wheel camper home on a private plot of land. The plot of land is currently under construction.

“Jacob and Isabel are living on the farm full time,” the insider stated. “They were renting a place previously and are saving up while on the farm. [Jacob and Isabel] are living there to save money and help out on the farm. The rest of the family doesn’t mind, as Matt and Caryn get along so well with them.”

Did Jacob Roloff buy the farm?

With Jacob Roloff living on Roloff Farms, will he possibly buy the Little People, Big World property?

Though it seems unlikely that Jacob and Isabel will purchase the land Matt has up for sale, anything’s possible. It’s more likely that Jacob will continue to work on Roloff Farms to save money as the insider suggested. The insider also mentioned Jacob and Isabel considered converting a bus into a temporary home, so that could be their next step after the farm.

Will Roloff Farms ever sell? According to the trailer for the new season, it looks like Matt has a new plan for the property. Fans will have to wait and see what happens.

The new season of Little People, Big World premieres Nov. 1, 2022, on TLC.

