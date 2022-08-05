‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Might Have a New Business on Roloff Farms

TLC fans keeping up with Little People, Big World through the years know Jacob Roloff no longer films with the show. Jacob stays active on social media but left the series years ago. Now, eagle-eyed fans think he’s starting a new business on Roloff Farms amid the rest of the farm drama. Here’s what fans noticed.

How does Jacob Roloff earn a living? He’s no longer on ‘Little People, Big World’

While Jacob Roloff doesn’t film with Little People, Big World, he still works closely on Roloff Farms. According to In Touch, an insider spotted Jacob working hard on the farm during pumpkin season in 2021. He also works on property maintenance, as Matt Roloff occasionally posts online about the help that Jacob provides.

“Jacob and Isabel were both super active around pumpkin season on the farm,” the insider stated. “Jacob’s job seems to be property maintenance, he was doing things like taking out the trash, making sure the bathrooms are clean, and planting lights near the pathway. He was working hard the entire time and was always on to the next task.”

An official Roloff Farms Instagram comment also talked about Jacob’s job. “He is employed by Roloff Farms, has his own home, and supports his family,” the account told a fan who accused Jacob of living off of his parents. “Not sure where you get your information, but it’s best to work with the fact when you’re commenting about something you know nothing about [thumbs up emoji].”

Fans suspect he has a new business venture on Roloff Farms

Jacob Roloff might be working more than ever on Roloff Farms. Little People, Big World fans noticed he seems to have started his own cannabis farm — and some fans suspect it’s located on the farm property.

“Jacob appears to have started his own cannabis farm,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “There’s a business Instagram linked to his personal account, Helvetia Herb and Garden. The account’s earliest post is on June 13 and the bio says the garden will be growing organic cannabis and vegetables. He also posted some photos of the garden and equipment on his personal account.”

The Instagram includes photos of cannabis plants and vegetables, and Jacob’s in the profile.

“It looks like the garden is on Roloff Farms,” the fan continued. “Ironic how Jacob ended up being the only son to farm there.”

While it’s clear Jacob’s hard at work, some fans don’t think he’s growing on Roloff Farms.

“Oregon (like the rest of the legal states) have very tight laws of marijuana production and selling,” another fan wrote. “I doubt it’s actually on Roloff Farms. It would violate Roloff Farms public access permit, land use, water usage, and agriculture laws.”

“He can’t run a professional grow operation but he legally can grow four plants on Roloff Farms for ‘recreational use,'” another fan explained. “He can’t sell but he can give them away as ‘gifts and giveaways’ as long as he’s careful about separating it from ‘financial consideration.'”

Has Roloff Farms sold yet?

With Jacob Roloff potentially working on Roloff Farms more than ever, has the property sold yet? Matt Roloff put several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale, upsetting Amy Roloff and Zach Roloff in Little People, Big World. So far, it doesn’t look like the acreage sold.

Matt attempted to sell Roloff Farms to Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff, but they couldn’t agree on the price. “It wasn’t like I didn’t try to sell to the kids at basically half-off family discount,” Matt said on Little People, Big World. “I’m glad that even with all that, they made other decisions because I don’t think the fit was quite right …. If the kids had gotten it, I would be stuck maintaining it, maybe even harder than I do now.”

