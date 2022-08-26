‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Might Be the Only Roloff Kid Helping With Pumpkin Season

TLC fans who kept up with the last season of Little People, Big World know Matt Roloff put several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale. This caused a lot of tension between himself and Zach Roloff on the show. Despite it all, the family remains close — and it seems Jacob Roloff is helping out on Roloff Farms more than ever before. Jacob might be the only one of Matt and Amy Roloff’s kids to help with pumpkin season in 2022.

What’s going on with Jacob Roloff? He’s helping out on Roloff Farms

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Jacob Roloff stepped away from Little People, Big World, years ago. He spoke out against participating in reality TV and later said a show producer sexually abused him.

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words,” Jacob wrote in an Instagram post in 2020. “As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People Big World, Chris Cardamone.”

Now, he still stays far from the reality TV scene. But he’s doing more work than ever on Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff posts photos and videos on Instagram of Jacob’s work on the farm. An insider also told In Touch Jacob and his wife help out a lot during pumpkin season — the busiest time for the farm. “Jacob’s job seems to be property maintenance, he was doing things like taking out the trash, making sure the bathrooms are clean, and planting lights near the pathway,” the insider explained. “He was working hard the entire time and was always on to the next task.”

Jacob Roloff might be the only one of Matt and Amy Roloff’s kids to help with pumpkin season

#LPBW’s Matt Roloff is preparing for pumpkin season with his son Jacob Roloff at the family farm. ? See photos and get the details. https://t.co/N8pMIhjTyV — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) August 25, 2022

Jacob Roloff and Matt Roloff appear to have a good relationship in 2022. And on Aug. 25, 2022, Matt posted a series of photos showing Jacob assisting him with pumpkin season prep in 2022.

“Inspecting his newly replaced front axle seals … while I show Mateo the ropes … getting things ready for Pumpkin Season 2022,” Matt captioned his post.

Past seasons of Little People, Big World showed Zach and Tori Roloff assisting Matt Roloff with pumpkin season. But it’s unclear where the couple stands with Matt now. The past season showcased serious tension after Matt and Zach couldn’t come to an agreement on the Roloff Farms sale, and Zach and Tori recently moved out of state. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff also purchased their own farm, keeping them busy. And with Amy Roloff off the farm property, Matt might rely on Jacob the most for help with the farm upkeep.

Did Roloff Farms sell yet? Matt Roloff discussed it on ‘Little People, Big World’

Has Roloff Farm sold? Details on the #LPBW family property that was listed for $4 million in May. ?https://t.co/q56cFHcx69 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) July 21, 2022

As of August 2022, Roloff Farms still hasn’t sold. Matt Roloff first posted about selling the property on Instagram in May 2022.

“The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale,” Matt wrote via Instagram. “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. Keeping that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be. Unfortunately, Roloff Farm farm cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels.”

If the farm doesn’t sell in 2022, it’s unclear what Matt plans to do with the property.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey and Tori Roloff Diffuse Feud Rumors With Instagram Post