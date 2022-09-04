‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff’s Wife’s Family Is Working on Roloff Farms

TLC fans continue to keep up with the Roloff family from Little People, Big World. The last season showed Matt’s relationship with his son, Zach Roloff, strained over Roloff Farms. Zach and Jeremy Roloff took an interest in possibly owning some of the farm property, but they never bought it. Now, Jacob Roloff is doing more work on the farm than ever — and his wife’s family is also involved.

Jacob Roloff continues to help ‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff with Roloff Farms

The latest season of Little People, Big World focused heavily on Roloff Farms. After Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff’s divorce, Amy chose to sell her half of the property back to Matt. Zach Roloff — the only Roloff kid to remain on the show — made it clear he and Tori Roloff hoped to own a chunk of the land. However, Zach and Matt couldn’t agree. Zach and Tori moved out of Oregon and to Washington after their Roloff Farms deal fell through.

Jacob Roloff hasn’t been featured on the show in years, but according to Matt’s Instagram, he frequently helps out on the farm. Matt recently posted about prepping for Roloff Farms pumpkin season in 2022 — and it sounds like Jacob is the only Roloff kid helping out. “Inspecting his newly replaced front axle seals … while I show Mateo the ropes … getting things ready for Pumpkin Season 2022,” Matt captioned his Instagram post.

Jacob Roloff’s wife’s family is reportedly working on the property

While Jacob Roloff will likely continue to help out on Roloff Farms, his wife’s family is also reportedly helping. Matt Roloff’s recent Instagram post about his mother mentioned Isabel Rock’s family members assisting. Matt’s father recently died, so he shared an update about visiting his mom. In the Little People, Big World star’s update, he noted he feels comfortable leaving Roloff Farms thanks to the many helping hands.

“She’s surrounded by constant love and support and many new and very close friends,” Matt wrote in late August 2022 about his mother. “I’m feeling good knowing that I can hop on a plane and leave the farm in great hands with Jacob, Jason, Nico, and the team back in Oregon. I’m blessed to be able to visit my mother and help her through this transitional time.”

Isabel commented on the Instagram post with a heart emoji.

Fans are glad Jacob and Matt seem to have a great relationship now. “I’m glad but surprised that Jacob seems to have gotten past all of the anger and resentment he had toward his family for forcing him on the show,” a fan on Reddit wrote. ” … Now he seems to be fine with the family, especially Matt and Caryn.”

Did Roloff Farms sell yet? Matt Roloff put several acres up for sale

Matt Roloff made it clear on Little People, Big World that he intended to sell several acres of Roloff Farms. He also created a post on Instagram announcing the plan. “Today, 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale, including our original family home and bright red barn,” Matt wrote on Instagram. “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

So, has Roloff Farms sold? As of August 2022, it hasn’t. Matt still owns the entire property, and it doesn’t look like his kids are buying. According to him, he tried to sell Roloff Farms “half-off” to his sons.

“It wasn’t like I didn’t try to sell to the kids at basically half-off family discount,” Matt noted. “I’m glad that even with all that, they made other decisions because I don’t think the fit was quite right …. If the kids had gotten it, I would be stuck maintaining it, maybe even harder than I do now.”

