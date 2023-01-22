‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Might Financially Suffer the Most if Show Is Canceled

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 concluded, and fans wonder what’s next for the Roloff family. It’s possible that the show doesn’t get renewed and the Roloffs would have to find new ways of making money. While Jeremy Roloff hasn’t been a star on the show in quite some time, he might hurt the most for cash if the series disappears for good.

Jeremy Roloff | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Matt, Amy, Zach, and Tori Roloff have ways of making money outside of ‘Little People, Big World’

Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the steep divisions within the Roloff family. Multiple family members have commented on whether they hope to participate in another season. And it seems some members are more eager than others — but they all have alternative ways of making money.

Amy Roloff mentioned she hopes the show continues. But if it doesn’t, she’ll be just fine. She has Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen and added paid tiers to the business in January 2023. Her husband, Chris Marek, works in real estate.

Zach and Tori Roloff know their time on the show is ending sooner rather than later. But Tori’s already taking steps to get back into teaching. She told her Instagram followers that she started substituting at Jackson Roloff’s school. She’ll likely get back into the career if the series ends. Additionally, she has numerous Instagram sponsorships.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are also likely making a killing by renting Roloff Farms for short-term rental. “Being able to share the farm is going well with the short-term and I’m also thankful SO many folks are booking ahead for a stay at Roloff Farms!” he wrote on Instagram. Additionally, Caryn has a hefty net worth. Matt once revealed her net worth would “surprise” fans.

As for Jacob and Molly Roloff, the two other Roloffs who stepped away from the show, they’re also positioned to do well. Jacob works at Roloff Farms, and Molly works as a senior accountant.

Audrey Roloff’s recent posts suggest she and Jeremy Roloff might already be facing tough times

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff left Little People, Big World to pursue their own business ventures. While some ventures worked out, others flopped. Audrey told her Instagram followers that some of their ventures “have made zero money” and others “actually cost” them. She also said she’s waiting to fix their new farmhouse due to the “economy.”

“It’s straight out of the ’70s, so everything is really dated, and honestly, a lot of things don’t work or are old or beat up … it needs a lot of fixin’,” Audrey said about her farmhouse. “But given the state of the economy and our season of life, we didn’t want to rush into a crazy remodel.”

If Little People, Big World ends for good after season 24, Jeremy and Audrey might have an even harder time holding on to the fans they initially gained from the show. Zach, Tori, Amy, and Matt are all in good positions to sustain themselves without the series if necessary. But Jeremy and Audrey likely depend on past show viewers as clientele.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are unlikely to ever go on reality TV again

While Little People, Big World might not last forever, TLC could always try for a spinoff. Amy, Matt, Zach, and Tori Roloff have maintained a good relationship with the network despite the family’s ups and downs. But Jeremy Roloff slammed the show via Instagram.

“It’s become that athlete that won’t hang up the cleats, so he’s doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process,” he told his followers regarding the show. “Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on TV.”

Jeremy’s opinions could certainly affect whether TLC would ever reach out to him and Audrey for a possible spinoff.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ canceled? TLC has yet to decide

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff appear on NBC News’ ‘Today’ show | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

As of January 2023, TLC has not yet decided whether Little People, Big World will continue after season 24. While Amy Roloff is ready to film more, reports suggest Tori and Matt Roloff are on the fence. One insider said Caryn Chandler wants nothing to do with the show moving forward.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.