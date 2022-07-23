‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Roloff Talk Raising Their Kids as ‘Spoiled’

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff had intense conversations during the Little People, Big World finale. The exes were at odds over Matt choosing to sell 16 acres of Roloff Farms, and they had an intense conversation about their kids. During the discussion, Matt and Amy discussed their adult children’s entitlement. Here’s what they said.

Who currently lives on Roloff Farms? Amy Roloff moved off of the farm post-divorce

This past season of Little People, Big World focused on Matt Roloff selling Roloff Farms. Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff took interest in purchasing part of the farm property, but they couldn’t strike a deal. Matt now lives on the farm property without his kids or Amy Roloff, as Amy moved off of the property after their divorce.

Moving off of Roloff Farms was a tough decision for Amy to make. She decided to sell Matt her half of Roloff Farms and buy a home nearby to live in with her husband, Chris Marek. Zach encouraged his mother to move off of the property after the divorce, though, as he knew her being in proximity to Matt troubled her.

“I’m a fan of my dad taking over the whole farm,” Zach explained on Little People, Big World. “I think it’ll be healthier for everybody when my mom moves off the farm.”

The exes talked about spoiling their kids in the ‘Little People, Big World’ finale

Amy Roloff disagreed with Matt Roloff putting several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale. During the Little People, Big World finale, Amy and Matt had an intense conversation about Matt’s decisions. They started talking about their kids, too, as Amy wished Matt could’ve agreed with Jeremy or Zach Roloff on a Roloff Farms deal.

“When you’re negotiating with your own kids, or your wife at the time, or ex-wife, you’ve got to put an element of personal in it, because it is personal, and that’s hard,” Amy told Matt. ” … I think this played heavy on those kids because they realize it’s business, but they don’t want to be looked at as some nobody vendor, either.”

“It’s the feeling of entitlement that ruins it,” Matt countered. He then explained to Amy that he thinks their kids expected to get Roloff Farms “for free” without working for it. Matt also mentioned that the kids destroyed parts of Roloff Farms while they grew up, and that “weighed” on him.

“I remember you coming to me, ‘Our kids are so spoiled.’ … I’m like, that’s not their fault,” Amy noted. “Kids don’t become spoiled. They’re not born spoiled.” Amy then told Matt he’d buy them gifts constantly as kids, which may contribute to their feelings of entitlement as adults.

How much did Matt Roloff pay Amy Roloff for her share of Roloff Farms?

Amy Roloff expressed some regret over selling Matt Roloff all of her share of Roloff Farms.

“Would I have made other choices? Possibly,” Amy told the cameras this season on Little People, Big World. “And I would’ve bought Matt out and turned around and said, ‘OK kid, how can we make this work?’ or something. And I didn’t do that. So, it’ll be sad for a while.”

Amy sold her part of Roloff Farms for $667,000 in 2019, and she sold Matt an additional 32 acres of land for nearly $1 million.

