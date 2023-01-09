‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff ‘Can’t Decide’ Whether He Wants to Continue the Show, Source Says

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the ups and downs of the Roloff family. Zach Roloff struggled to come to terms with the fact that he’d never own a part of Roloff Farms. And Amy Roloff seemed disappointed in Matt’s plan to put the farm up for short-term rental. Now, fans are questioning the future of the show. And a source says Matt “can’t decide” what he wants to do.

TLC has yet to renew ‘Little People, Big World’ after season 24

Little People, Big World used to focus on the Roloff family’s dynamics and how Matt, Amy, and Zach Roloff lived as little people. But the show’s recent seasons have focused on the family drama following Matt and Amy’s divorce.

When Matt and Amy separated, Amy decided to move off Roloff Farms and purchase a nearby home. She sold her half of the farm property to Matt, and Matt hoped to sell some of the property to his kids. Jeremy and Zach Roloff were interested in buying some of Roloff Farms, but they couldn’t afford Matt’s asking price. Ultimately, Jeremy and his wife bought their own farm, while Zach and Tori Roloff moved to Washington.

The Roloff Farms drama deeply hurt Zach’s relationship with Matt, which was the center of conversation in Little People, Big World Season 24. Many fans complained that the season dragged on with the same drama; ultimately, little was resolved by the end. TLC hasn’t renewed the show for another season as of mid-January 2023.

Matt Roloff allegedly ‘can’t decide’ what he wants to do regarding the show’s future

It seems the Roloff family also doesn’t know what they want to do with Little People, Big World. An insider told The Sun that Matt isn’t sure about the show’s future anymore.

“Matt still can’t decide whether he wants the show to continue or not, but he’s the kind of guy who makes decisions at the last minute,” the source explained. “If he were to be offered another series, he may try and drag it out, but even he knows it’s coming to a natural end at this point after so many years. The majority of the family have loved having the cameras capture them and later their own children growing up, but things have shifted. The show’s future is shaky.”

The source also said that Zach and Tori Roloff’s move to Washington has “made things difficult for a family show,” as they’re “now living a new chapter.” And Tori recently told her Instagram followers that she and Zach’s time on the show is coming to an end.

Caryn Chandler allegedly no longer wants to film because of the Roloff Farms drama

It’s not just Matt and Tori Roloff who seem uncertain about filming more Little People, Big World. Caryn Chandler has allegedly had enough of the Roloff Farms drama and wants to stop filming the show. She also allegedly wants to move to Arizona full-time.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun in November 2022. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

The source also noted that Caryn will let Matt decide on whether they continue to film. But given Matt’s alleged current stance, the show’s future doesn’t look promising.

