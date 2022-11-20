‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Delay Engagement Plans So Caryn Can Move

TLC’s Little People, Big World continues to show Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s relationship. The couple has been together for years, and fans are ready to hear about any potential wedding bells ringing. Unfortunately, it looks like fans will have to wait longer than expected, as rumors suggest Matt and Caryn are delaying any engagement plans so Caryn can move full-time to Arizona.

Are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler engaged? Chris Marek said marriage plans are in the works

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Matt Roloff started dating Caryn Chandler around when Amy Roloff started dating Chris Marek. Chris and Amy are married now, making fans wonder if Matt and Caryn secretly tied the knot. It seems the couple has yet to walk down the aisle. But, according to Chris, Matt and Caryn definitely have plans to wed.

“I think they’re definitely going to get married,” Chris told Entertainment Tonight during an interview. “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey. Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

Back in 2021, Caryn joked that she and Matt wouldn’t consider marriage until 2022. “He hasn’t asked me, so we’re definitely not yet,” she said regarding an engagement at the time.

A source alleged the ‘Little People, Big World’ couple’s delaying their engagement plans

While Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler allegedly have future marriage plans, they’re currently delaying their engagement. A source told The Sun that Caryn is planning on moving away from Oregon to live in Arizona full-time. But this means she and Matt are putting off any wedding plans.

“A wedding is still on the cards but they have so much going on that they have decided to delay any engagement plans,” the source claimed. “Caryn cannot wait for a fresh start in Arizona. It will be a new chapter for both of them.”

Caryn’s move seems to be influenced by the current drama surrounding Roloff Farms. In Little People, Big World Season 24, Matt and Zach Roloff are estranged after they couldn’t agree on a price for Zach to buy part of Roloff Farms. This has allegedly deeply affected Caryn, which is why the source claims she wants a “fresh start” far away from the drama in Arizona.

“She will still spend time on the farm, but not as much as she is now,” the source continued.

Amy Roloff said she doesn’t want to attend Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s wedding

Will Amy Roloff attend if Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler tie the knot? “I would prefer not,” the Little People, Big World star told Us Weekly.

“We won’t be invited to the wedding,” Chris added. “They’ve already said that when they do it, it’s going to be a small deal. I certainly wouldn’t expect it.”

While Amy and Chris might not expect an invite, fans wouldn’t be surprised if the couple receives one. Matt and Chris have developed a close friendship since all of the drama on Roloff Farms, and Amy lives very close to Roloff Farms. If Matt and Caryn remarry on the farm property, there’s a good chance all of the Roloffs will receive an invite.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

