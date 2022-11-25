‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Is Charging Up to $1,900 for Fans to Stay on Roloff Farms

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to show the drama surrounding Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff hoped to sell Amy Roloff’s half of the farm property within the family. But he couldn’t agree on a price with either Zach or Jeremy Roloff. Now, Matt’s putting part of the farm up to rent. Here’s how much he’s charging.

Did Roloff Farms sell? Matt Roloff attempted to sell it

Zach Roloff hoped to own part of Roloff Farms after Amy Roloff sold her half of the farm back to Matt Roloff. Unfortunately, Matt couldn’t agree on a price for the sale, resulting in a feud with Zach. Ultimately, Matt chose to put the Roloff Farms farmhouse and 16 acres of property up for sale.

“The farm’s officially been on the market for a few days now,” Matt said on the Little People, Big World Season 24 premiere. “It’s sort of exciting and scary at the same time that we’re that much closer to closing another chapter of the Roloff Farm.”

Unfortunately for Matt, Roloff Farms didn’t sell. He took to Instagram with Chris Marek to tell fans what went down. “Chris, did we sell the big house side of the farm?” Matt asked Chris.

“No,” Chris told Matt.

“Aw, you’re giving away all of my secrets!” Matt said back. “No, I want everybody to know. We listened to everybody. We acquiesced.”

Matt Roloff is now charging up to $1,900 for fans to stay on Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff took Roloff Farms off the market after it didn’t sell. Now, Matt’s making the farm property available to rent. According to The Sun, the six-bedroom farmhouse is now available for Little People, Big World fans to rent through December 2023 — but it’s not cheap. Rooms are available starting at $570; the most expensive room goes for $1,924 a night.

The Sun notes the Roloff Farms renovated home can house up to 16 guests at a time, and Matt kept some of the original furnishings from when the farmhouse was featured on Little People, Big World. Along with five-and-a-half bathrooms, the home has a full kitchen, office spaces, a covered patio with a fire table, and a game room that contains foosball, corn hole, and other games.

Zach Roloff is estranged from his dad due to the farm drama

Matt and Zach Roloff still aren’t close following the Roloff Farms drama. In Little People, Big World Season 24, Zach and Tori Roloff said they no longer want their kids to spend time with Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, due to the strife in the family.

“There still hasn’t been any recognization from Caryn or my dad,” Zach said on the show. “They still think they did nothing wrong. I don’t see how Caryn doesn’t see that my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, you got into family business here. … I hold my dad responsible for that breakdown in that relationship.”

“The kids loved them,” Tori added. “But, no matter what, when you have two adults, and there are kids involved, if those two adults don’t get along well, the relationship with the kids is going to suffer.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

