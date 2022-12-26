‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Didn’t See the Roloff Family for Christmas

Loyal TLC viewers keeping up with Little People, Big World Season 24 know there’s major tension in the Roloff family. Matt and Zach Roloff had a severe falling out after they couldn’t agree on a price for Zach to purchase Roloff Farms. Now, the holidays are here — and Matt didn’t see the Roloff family for Christmas. Did it have to do with the farm?

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 star Matt Roloff spent Christmas in Arizona away from his kids

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Due to Roloff Farms, Matt Roloff hasn’t been on good terms with the rest of the Roloff family. During Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce, Amy sold half of the farm property back to Matt. Zach and Jeremy Roloff were interested in purchasing Amy’s half from Matt, but Matt couldn’t sell it to either of his sons for a price they could afford. Little People, Big World Season 24 shows the fallout between Zach and Matt after they couldn’t agree.

It’s unclear if the Roloff family feud affected their 2022 Christmas celebration. But Matt didn’t appear to see any of his kids’ families on Christmas Day. Instead, he and Caryn Chandler went to Arizona to spend time with his mother.

“We have been blessed to spend lots of time back here in Arizona visiting with my mom, Caryn’s folks, and our group of friends down here,” Matt posted on Instagram on Dec. 24, 2022. “We’re super happy to get back here in time to spend Christmas weekend with our loved ones down here. It’s my mother’s first major holiday without my dad. We had dinner together last night and I’m happy to report my beautiful mother is doing wonderful and constantly meeting and enjoying her new friendships since my father’s passing.”

Zach and Tori Roloff said they anticipated seeing all of their family members for the 2022 holidays

Little People, Big World Season 24 is coming to an end soon, and it’s clear the issues with Roloff Farms have yet to be resolved. With that said, Zach and Tori Roloff spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the 2022 holiday season. They both said they anticipated seeing all of the Roloffs and Tori’s side of the family for Christmas.

“We’re still family, so we’ll probably see the siblings, we’ll see the family,” Zach shared. “Everyone wants to see the babies and the grandkids. We’ll probably see each other.”

Tori then noted that “it’s normal” for families only to see each other during holidays and major events. “You don’t always have to be best friends with each other,” she added. “I think, for right now, that’s just the healthy thing to do.”

“We’ll all still see each other at holidays,” Zach affirmed. “We have Tori’s side of the family, too.”

Amy Roloff saw Jeremy and Zach Roloff’s families for Christmas

Matt Roloff was in Arizona for Christmas, but Amy Roloff stayed in Oregon near her kids. The Little People, Big World matriarch saw Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s kids and Zach and Tori Roloff’s kids for the holidays.

On Dec. 25, 2022, Amy posted footage to Instagram Stories of her with Jeremy and Audrey’s three little ones. “I absolutely love when my grandkids want to help and hang out in the kitchen with Mimi,” she captioned the photo that shows two of Jeremy and Audrey’s kids helping Amy bake.

Then, on Dec. 26, 2022, Tori Roloff posted a photo to Instagram Stories of Amy at her and Zach’s home. The photo shows Amy smiling with the couple’s two oldest kids, and the Christmas tree is behind them.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

