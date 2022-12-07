‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Explains His Dad’s Last Words to Him

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 6 features Matt Roloff reflecting on his family. The majority of the season has shown Matt’s estrangement from his son, Zach Roloff, due to Roloff Farms. But episode 6 focuses on Matt’s relationship with his recently-deceased father. Here’s what Matt’s dad told Matt before he died.

Matt Roloff’s father died in August 2022

Little People, Big World occasionally touches on Matt and Amy Roloff’s families. While the show typically focuses on the Roloff family and what’s happening with Matt and Amy’s kids, in-laws, and grandchildren, fans will sometimes glimpse where Matt and Amy came from.

Sadly, Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 6 shows the aftermath of Matt’s father’s death. Matt also paid tribute to his dad on Instagram on Aug. 1, 2022.

“A sad week for the Roloff Family … my dad … affectionately known as ‘Papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great-grandkids, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening,” Matt captioned a post alongside his father’s photo. “Ron was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and inspiration to many. … Thanks to all the grandchildren that were able to race to his bedside and hold his hands with mom and I in his final moments here on earth!!”

Matt Roloff explained his father’s last words to him on ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 Episode 6

Matt Roloff reflected on his father’s life during Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 6. During a conversation with Caryn Chandler, Matt mentioned that his father was there for him during his childhood surgeries.

“Growing up, I had a lot of orthopedic issues,” Matt explained to the cameras. “I spent lots of time getting surgeries on my legs and hips, and my dad was supportive through all of that. It was very important to my dad — some of his last words to me — were to take care of my mother. He really doted on her and took very good care of her. So, I take that very, very seriously. I promised him I would.”

Matt then decided to take a plane to visit his mother in Arizona without Caryn. On the way to the airport, he stopped to see Zach and Tori Roloff despite residual tension due to Roloff Farms. “I’m going to go down there, check on my mom, and come back,” Matt explained.

The Roloff family came together to celebrate Matt’s father — but there was still tension

The Roloff family tension over Roloff Farms is palpable in Little People, Big World Season 24. According to The Sun, the family get-together celebrating the life of Matt Roloff’s father got awkward, particularly for Caryn Chandler.

“Caryn hasn’t spoken to them in months now, and that hasn’t really changed despite the weekend get-together for Matt’s dad,” the source told The Sun. “They just said hello and goodbye; it wasn’t the place to sit and talk about the feud, but things don’t seem to be going in that direction anyway right now.”

Hopefully, the tension over Roloff Farms has improved since the show’s new season began airing. It’s unclear exactly where the family stands with each other now.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

