‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Explains Why Selling Roloff Farms Was No Longer a Priority

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 shows the current situation with Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff owns all of Roloff Farms after Amy Roloff sold her half to him after their divorce. He then put 16 acres of the farm up for sale — but he stopped making the sale a priority. Here’s why.

Did Matt Roloff sell his farm?

Matt Roloff put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale after neither Jeremy Roloff nor Zach Roloff bought the farm property. However, this didn’t go over well with the rest of the Roloffs. Amy and Zach Roloff expressed their disappointment during Little People, Big World Season 24, as they both hoped to keep the farm in the family.

Zach and Matt’s relationship remains incredibly tense due to Roloff Farms. Zach hoped to buy Amy’s half of the farm eventually, but he couldn’t agree with Matt on a price. Matt said he offered the farm “half-off” to his kids, but he also said that he’s glad his kids didn’t take over, as he’d still be “stuck maintaining” the property.

So, did Roloff Farms sell? Unfortunately for Matt, it didn’t. He told his Instagram followers that the farm didn’t sell and took it off the market.

Matt Roloff explained on ‘Little People, Big World’ why he didn’t make selling Roloff Farms a priority

Roloff Farms is one of Matt Roloff’s main focuses in Little People, Big World Season 24. But, in episode 6, he explained that selling the farm became less of a priority after his father died. Episode 6 shows the aftermath of Matt’s father’s death.

“The year drags on and it hasn’t sold yet,” Matt said. “You know, I’m probably going to have to get creative about how to move forward. But, in light of the fact that my dad passed away and my mom is now on her own, the house sale is not my main priority at the moment.”

Matt also touched on how difficult it was for him to find a quality buyer for the home. He spoke to Caryn Chandler about whether they should stage the home to help sell it. “The staging, you know, it’s expensive,” he added. “There’s a monthly fee for it. And the property, it’s gotten some interesting attention, but not nearly as close as we would’ve liked it to come.”

Amy Roloff doesn’t like that Matt turned Roloff Farms into a rental

Now that Roloff Farms hasn’t sold, Matt Roloff turned the farm into a short-term rental property. “I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home,” Matt posted to Instagram on Oct. 22, 2022. “Fees will be determined by demand and seasons.”

Amy Roloff mentioned on Instagram Live that she’s not “a fan” of Matt’s short-term rental plan. “Matt owns it now, we all know it’s up for short rental,” she told her friend Lisa in December 2022. “I’m not a fan of that.”

