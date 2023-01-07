‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Gives Clue That Roloff Farms Drama With Zach Roloff Is Over

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the drama between Matt and Zach Roloff. The father and son couldn’t see eye to eye regarding Roloff Farms, leading to a feud. More recently, Matt spoke to the media about where the farm stands now and gave a clue that the drama between himself and Zach is over.

Are Matt and Zach Roloff feuding? They had issues in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24

Matt and Zach Roloff’s relationship suffered due to the Roloff Farms drama. In Little People, Big World Season 24, the father and son couldn’t agree on a price for Zach to buy Roloff Farms. Zach hoped to purchase Amy Roloff’s half of the farm, but he couldn’t afford it. This left Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, without any part of the property. Zach and Tori then moved from Oregon to Washington where they’re now living with their three children.

So, are Matt and Zach Roloff still feuding? It’s tough to say where the father and son stand after season 24. Matt and Zach still weren’t on good terms toward the end of the season. And Zach made it known that he disapproved of Matt’s new plan to rent Roloff Farms to outsiders.

Amy Roloff thinks her family needs to move forward no matter how they feel. “There comes to a point where you just need to move on,” Amy said on Instagram Live. “You need to learn how to break down those walls and figure out, OK, this is the new situation. How do I deal with it that’s comfortable enough for me without totally brushing everything aside? It’s a fine balance.”

Matt Roloff might’ve given a clue that the drama surrounding Roloff Farms is over

Zach Roloff hasn’t said whether he’s completely moved on from the Roloff Farms drama following Little People, Big World Season 24. But Matt Roloff might’ve given a clue that the drama is actually over. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight in December 2022 about the Roloff Farms rental plan. And during the interview, he mentioned he thinks Zach and Tori Roloff aren’t paying attention to his plans anymore.

“I think the kids are to the point, you know, especially Zach and Tori, where they move, they got their own project, they got their own space,” Matt said. “I don’t know that they’re really worried about what’s happening back here.”

Matt also said he hoped his rental plan would allow his kids and their families to spend more time at Roloff Farms. “The one thing I always wanted was for the kids to figure out a way to share the farm, all four kids,” Matt continued. “And now with this new arrangement, it is shared because these kids can block out time, family members can block out weeks or days.”

Amy Roloff doesn’t like the Roloff Farms rental plan

Matt Roloff told Entertainment Tonight that Amy Roloff originally had the idea of renting Roloff Farms. But Amy told her Instagram Live followers that she doesn’t approve of the plan.

“Matt owns it now, we all know it’s up for short rental,” she said during another Instagram Live segment. “I’m not a fan of that. … There’s a little part of me that I wish I would’ve taken that chance, that risk, and bought him out of the farmhouse property.”

If Little People, Big World returns after season 24, it’s likely the storyline will center around how the Roloff Farms rental plan is going.

