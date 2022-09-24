‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Is ‘Making Changes’ to Roloff Farms to Make it ‘More Attractive’ to Sell

TLC fans keep up with the Roloff Farms saga from Little People, Big World. The most recent season of the show showed Matt Roloff choosing to put several acres of the farm property up for sale. Now, he’s posting to Instagram about the property — and he’s making changes to increase the odds of it selling. Here’s what he’s up to.

Has Roloff Farms been sold? Matt Roloff put the farm up for sale

As of September 2022, Matt Roloff hasn’t sold Roloff Farms. He announced his plan to sell several acres of the property on his Instagram and Little People, Big World, much to the dismay of Zach Roloff and Amy Roloff. Zach was interested in purchasing part of Roloff Farms, but he couldn’t come to an agreement with Matt. As for Amy, she was appalled that Matt chose to sell part of the family farm.

So, why hasn’t Roloff Farms sold yet? Property agent Juli Martin principal broker for the boutique agency LUXE spoke to Forbes about the difficulties of selling a property of this magnitude.

“I think people feel personally connected to this home in a way that is different from just a property that they see as a piece of real estate,” she shared. “They feel like the house itself is a character that they’ve come to know over the 20-year history of this show — there’s already a heightened emotional connection that makes it feel like home because it’s been in people’s living rooms.”

Matt Roloff is making a critical change to the ‘Little People, Big World’ property

With Roloff Farms still on the market, Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is making major changes to the property. On Sept. 23, 2022, he posted a video to Instagram showing his crew preparing to move the large pirate ship that’s been on the property for years.

“We are going to move the pirate ship,” Matt shared. “We’ve got the crew out here. It’s kind of a big deal. … We are going to pick it up, put it on a trailer, and move it across the farm. We’ve decided that since the big house, this side, hasn’t sold, and there was very little interest in the pirate ship itself anyway, we thought, why not keep it. We’re going to move it over.”

“Somebody asked, ‘Did you sell the property?’ No,” Matt laughed. “No, we didn’t sell the property, just not yet. It’s still on the market. But we are making changes to maybe make it a little bit more attractive. Maybe people don’t know what to do with a giant pirate ship.”

Many fans want the Roloff family to stay on Roloff Farms

While Matt Roloff is still keeping Roloff Farms up for sale, many Little People, Big World fans hope he keeps all of the farm property in the family. Fans have watched the Roloff kids grow up on the property, and they don’t want to see any outsiders taking over.

“Wish you would not sell the farm! Keep it in the family,” a fan commented on Matt’s post.

“No one’s going to buy this home because they want a Roloff to live there,” another fan wrote.

Other fans want Matt to give part of the property to Jacob Roloff. Jacob stepped away from filming the show years ago, but he now helps Matt on the farm.

“Give the big house to Jacob,” another fan commented.

It’s unclear what Matt plans to do if the farm continues not to sell.

