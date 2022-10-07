‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Posts Comment About ‘Dirty Dirty’ Bots Before Deleting

TLC viewers know all about Matt Roloff and the Roloff Farms drama on Little People, Big World. Matt frequently posts about what’s happening on the farm property on Instagram, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted some of his sillier comments. Recently, he posted a comment to someone about the “dirty” bots on his feed before deleting it. Here’s what fans noticed.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff has been posting on Instagram about Roloff Farms

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Little People, Big World fans are heavily invested in Matt Roloff’s Roloff Farms updates. In May 2022, Matt posted about selling 16 acres of the property for $4 million. Many fans were shocked that Matt would choose to put the acres on the market instead of keeping the property within the family. Additionally, Matt’s choice allegedly put a rift between himself and his son, Zach Roloff.

Matt recently posted videos of him discussing the property on Instagram Live. He and Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, talked about how Roloff Farms has yet to sell, and Matt’s working on making improvements to the property to make it more “attractive” to potential buyers. Before the pumpkin season opening, one of his major projects was moving the gigantic pirate ship from Amy’s side of the property to his side.

“Somebody asked, ‘Did you sell the property?’ No,” Matt laughed on camera. “No, we didn’t sell the property, just not yet. It’s still on the market. But we are making changes to maybe make it a little bit more attractive. Maybe people don’t know what to do with a giant pirate ship.”

Matt Roloff posted about ‘dirty dirty’ bots before deleting

In honor of his 61st birthday, find out how much #LPBW star Matt Roloff is worth. ? https://t.co/nT1X3qU6Lt — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) October 7, 2022

Aside from posting about Roloff Farms, Matt Roloff posted a comment that has fans confused. The Little People, Big World star posted two comments on a recent Instagram post about “dirty” bots on his feed.

“See you this weekend. I’ll be waiting for you!” Matt posted first, according to a Reddit screenshot. It’s unclear who he’s talking about.

“Instagram has become so crazy,” he added in another comment. “The bots have (dirty dirty) taken over.”

“I’m gonna guess he used speech-to-text since his fingers are a bit gnarled,” a fan on Instagram wrote. “Can’t imagine type texting would be easy. First one was probably a ‘butt dial’ sort of thing, then second one was him complaining to the other person about the first one.”

“Has anyone figured out what this means?” another fan asked.

Are Matt and Caryn Chandler still together? Some fans suspect he was trying to text her

Matt Roloff may have been on #LPBW for years but his girlfriend, Caryn, has a *much* higher net worth. ??https://t.co/LuSuHuOjaz — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) September 11, 2022

Other Little People, Big World fans think Matt Roloff might be attempting to directly message Caryn Chandler. The couple’s been together for years, and they continue to date well into 2022.

“I just HOPE he was responding to Caryn,” another fan wrote on Reddit. “The alternative is too disturbing.”

While Matt hasn’t mentioned Caryn too often with the recent Roloff Farms drama taking the forefront, many fans still wonder if the couple will get married. In early 2020 Caryn told a fan on Instagram that she had no plans to “rush” an engagement. “No — we r just enjoying life with no rush — I promise to let ya know if that changes tho,” she wrote. With that said, we wouldn’t be surprised if Matt pops the question in 2022.

