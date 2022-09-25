‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Posts Old Video of Roloff Farms, Raising Suspicion Over Zach Roloff

Fans who watched the last season of TLC’s Little People, Big World know about Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff’s falling out. The father and son couldn’t agree on the fate of Roloff Farms, leaving them both at odds. Recently, Matt posted a video of Zach’s son, Jackson Roloff, prompting suspicion from fans that he misses seeing his son.

What happened between Zach and Matt Roloff on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff had a major falling out last season on Little People, Big World. During the previous season, Zach showed an interest in owning Amy Roloff’s portion of Roloff Farms. But he and Matt couldn’t come to an agreement on the sale. This resulted in arguments between the father and son, and ultimately, the most recent season showed the major rift between them.

While talking on the show, Zach revealed he doesn’t talk to Matt “much” after their falling out. Zach and Tori Roloff also moved to Washington after not buying Roloff Farms.

“We’re excited for our kids to grow up here,” Zach told the cameras regarding his move. “The way we got here was not good and actions from other people, I think, weren’t right. … It’s not going to be the same childhood I had, but either way, they weren’t going to have that exact same childhood even if it was at the farm.”

Matt Roloff posted a video of Zach Roloff’s son on Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff continues to post photos and videos to Instagram about Roloff Farms. He’s currently prepping for pumpkin season, and he’s giving fans an inside look into the prep. But on Sept. 22, 2022, the Little People, Big World star posted a video of Zach Roloff’s young son, Jackson Roloff, on Roloff Farms.

The video shows old video footage of Roloff Farms from years ago, as Jackson was quite young. He’s 5 years old in 2022, and in the video, he looks to be about 3. Some fans think Matt really misses seeing Zach and his family on the farm, thus causing him to post the video of the sweet memory.

“Awww, you’re missing the times with Jackson when he was little … memories for a loving grandpa,” a fan wrote.

“Old video!!” another fan wrote. “Jackson was just a toddler. Probably three years ago.”

Zach Roloff likely won’t attend pumpkin season

With the video of Jackson Roloff on Roloff Farms, fans wonder if all of the Little People, Big World stars are attending pumpkin season on the farm this year. Matt Roloff continues to post photos and videos of the prep for the season, but it looks like only his youngest son, Jacob Roloff, is participating in the prep. Past years showed Zach would help with pumpkin season.

An insider told In Touch that Jacob is taking on a lot of Roloff Farms responsibilities, too. “Jacob’s job seems to be property maintenance, he was doing things like taking out the trash, making sure the bathrooms are clean, and planting lights near the pathway,” the insider noted. “He was working hard the entire time and was always on to the next task.”

Will Zach bring his family to pumpkin season this year? Only time will tell.

