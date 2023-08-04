After putting the farm up for sale last year, Matt changed his mind and turned it into a vacation rental. Now, Roloff Farms is back on the market.

Roloff Farms is back on the market. Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff relisted the property in early August – with a significant price cut. The home and surrounding land are available for $3,395,000 million, $700,000 less than the initial asking price.

‘Little People, Big World’ farm for sale – again

Matt originally put the farm on the market in May 2022 for $4 million. But there were no takers, so the TLC star shifted gears and turned the home into a vacation rental. Now, it seems he’s ready to unload the property – which has led to significant conflict within the Roloff family – for good. The new asking price is $3.395 million.

The five-bedroom, 3-bath house is situated on 16+ acres, according to the listing on Zillow. The main house has over 5,000 square feet of living space, including a home theater, offices, and a gourmet kitchen. There’s also an outdoor pool, a six-car garage, and a large barn. Other features include a Western-style town with a saloon, jail, post office, and general store; stone castle; and multiple walking trails.

The farm has been a source of conflict within the Roloff family

Matt’s shifting plans for the farm have been the source of significant conflict in the Roloff family over the years. After Matt and his wife Amy divorced, he bought out her share of the farm.

When Matt decided it was time to sell the property, two of his kids expressed interest in buying him out. Though he has said (via Instagram) that he offered both kids a “substantial family discount,” they were not able to come to an agreement that satisfied everyone.

Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey Roloff apparently made an offer on Roloff Farms, but the deal never went through, she explained in a June 2022 Instagram update.

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were,” she said (via Monsters and Critics).

Zach Roloff also expressed interest in buying out his dad, but it seems he wasn’t able to afford the hefty asking price either.

With the farm back on the market, there’s a chance that either Zach or Jeremy could step in with a new offer. But that seems unlikely. Jeremy and Audrey purchased a farm of their own in 2022. And in 2021, Zach and Tori sold their home in Portland and moved to a $1 million abode in Washington.

However, it’s still possible that Roloff Farms could stay in the family. Recently, Matt’s younger son Jacob has been helping out around the farm, leading to fan speculation that he could end up stepping in as the new owner. But he shut down those rumors earlier this year.

“I am not a property owner and have no prospects of becoming one,” he told a fan on Instagram in March 2023.

