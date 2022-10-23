‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Rumored to Make Roloff Farms Home Into an Airbnb

TLC fans keeping up with Little People, Big World have a heavy investment in what’s going on with Roloff Farms. Last season, Matt Roloff announced he was putting several acres of the farm up for sale, much to the dismay of Amy Roloff and Zach Roloff. Now, new rumors suggest Matt is turning Amy’s old home into an Airbnb.

Did Roloff Farms sell yet? Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ was selling several acres

Matt Roloff put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale for the hefty price of $4 million. The farm’s been on the market for months and hasn’t sold yet. While Matt hoped to sell part of Roloff Farms “half-off” to any of his kids, it looks like none of his children could come to an agreement regarding the sale. This also left him and Zach Roloff on bad terms.

Toward the end of September 2022, Matt posted a video to Instagram showing him and Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, on Roloff Farms. The Little People, Big World stars answered fan questions during the video. Many fans wondered what was going on with the farm sale.

“Chris, did we sell the big house side of the farm?” Matt asked Chris.

“No,” Chris responded

“Aw, you’re giving away all of my secrets!” Matt laughed. “No, I want everybody to know. We listened to everybody. We acquiesced.”

Matt Roloff is rumored to be turning Amy Roloff’s old home on Roloff Farms into an Airbnb

With Roloff Farms not selling, new rumors suggest Matt Roloff might turn Roloff Farms into an Airbnb. “I went to pumpkin season this last weekend and on the wagon tour, the announcer said that Matt took the house off the market and it’s becoming an Airbnb,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “The crowd went silent and there were LOTS of shocked faces. Big yikes. Outside the home was a sign advertising how you can stay there soon! Nothing divides a family even more than turning their family home into a money grab.”

The Roloff Farms website indicates this information to be true. “Interested in staying at the beautiful five-bedroom house on Roloff Farms?” the website states. “Get on our VIP list and be one of the first to know when it goes live!” Currently, travelers can’t book reservations, but they likely will be able to soon.

The new ‘Little People, Big World’ trailer shows Matt Roloff talking about ‘plan B’ for the farm

Roloff Farms turning into an Airbnb might be referenced in the coming season of Little People, Big World. The trailer for the next season shows Matt Roloff discussing major changes to the property.

“You said you had a big plan B,” Caryn Chandler tells Matt.

“I think I’ve gotten the message, and I am ready to do something different with the farm,” Matt says. “I am ready to go in a completely different direction.”

Given what the trailer suggests, it seems Caryn might not like Matt’s idea. We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the Roloff family reacts.

The new season of Little People, Big World premieres Nov. 1, 2022, on TLC.

