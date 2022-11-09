‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Says Relationship With Zach Roloff Is on the ‘Right Path’

Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff’s feud over Roloff Farms continues into Little People, Big World Season 24. The father and son hoped to come to an agreement regarding a Roloff Farms sale, but they failed, resulting in estrangement. Now, Matt seems to think his relationship with Zach is improving. Here’s what he said.

What happened between Matt and Zach Roloff on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff were close for years, and Zach hoped to own a portion of Amy Roloff’s half of Roloff Farms. Unfortunately, the sale didn’t pan out in Zach’s favor. Matt and Zach couldn’t agree on a price for the farm, thus resulting in Matt keeping all of the land. Zach and Tori decided to buy a home in Washington after the sale fell through, and their relationship with Matt has never been the same.

To make matters worse, Zach disapproved of Matt’s decision to put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale to the public. Matt hoped to sell the acreage for $4 million. However, the farm didn’t sell and he took it off the market.

“This is a situation that’s not Hollywood,” Amy Roloff told Entertainment Tonight of the feud. “And it’s definitely not driven by episodes. I think people will just have to watch and see, but in the long run, my hope is that whatever works for them, they’ll come to something so that the kids and them can at least have some kind of relationship. They’ll never be the same. It’ll never be what it could have been, ever, ever, ever. But to work on what can it be. What does that look like moving forward in the future?

Matt Roloff says he’s on the ‘right path’ with Zach Roloff

So far in Little People, Big World Season 24, Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff remain at odds. Zach and Tori Roloff said they don’t plan on spending time with Matt or Caryn Chandler. Despite this, Matt told Entertainment Tonight he believes he and Zach are on the “right path.”

“I would say that the status of the relationship, if I had to summarize it, it’s on the right path,” Matt said. “We’ve had some setbacks in recent years. We’ve shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we’re definitely working.”

Matt also revealed he talks to Zach every day. Together, they planned Matt’s father’s memorial, which seemed to bring the family together despite the Roloff Farms feud.

Zach and Tori Roloff recently spent time with Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler

Fans watching Little People, Big World are reluctant to believe that Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff’s relationship is improving. But In Touch reports the father and son recently spent time together.

On Nov. 6, 2022, Jeremy Roloff’s wife, Audrey, posted photos and videos of the Roloff family gathering for Matt’s father’s memorial. The posts didn’t show Zach or Tori Roloff. But they showed Zach and Tori’s kids with Jeremy and Audrey’s. Then, in a separate slide, Matt spent time with one of Jeremy and Audrey’s kids, proving the whole family set aside their differences.

“I know Matt’s working on his relationship with them and as that foundation gets rebuilt, I think it’ll be easier for us,” Caryn Chandler said on the show.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

