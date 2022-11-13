‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Talks Show’s Future: ‘We Kind of Reevaluate’

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to show the strife between Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff. The father and son couldn’t agree on how to handle Roloff Farms, resulting in estrangement. With the Roloff family more splintered than ever, will the show last? Here’s what Matt said about the future.

The Roloff family has been splintered by the Roloff Farms drama seen on ‘Little People, Big World’

The Roloff family has been on TV with Little People, Big World for over a decade, and the drama fans see on the show affects their real-life dynamic. Zach Roloff is the only child of Matt and Amy Roloff who remains a regular in the series. Jeremy Roloff left the show years ago to pursue other avenues with his wife, Audrey Roloff. Jacob Roloff also stopped filming because he didn’t like how his family was portrayed on reality TV. And Molly Roloff silently walked away from filming regularly.

Now, fans only see how the Roloff Farms drama has affected Matt and Zach’s relationship. But, according to Zach, his siblings also feel the fallout of his estrangement from his father.

“It’s just unfortunate the way things went down, but I think a lot of the siblings have kinda had enough of it and separated, which is totally sad and it’s unfortunate,” Zach told Entertainment Tonight.

Matt Roloff talked about the future of the show

Little People, Big World Season 24 has focused on Matt Roloff’s strained relationship with Zach Roloff so far. But there eventually will come a time when the Roloffs want to call it quits on filming their TLC series. Is that time soon? Matt spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the show’s future.

“We take that day by day or week by week or month by month, so we take that one step at a time,” he admitted. “Every year, we kind of reevaluate where we’re at and if we have more positive things to share, we take it as it goes.”

He also noted that when he feels down, the fans lift him up and encourage him to continue. “Just about the time we say, ‘Ah, man, we can’t do this anymore. It’s too embarrassing, it’s too hard,’ then somebody comes up to us in public and says how touched they are and how their family is going through some of the stuff,” he added.

Caryn Chandler reportedly wants to quit filming

Matt Roloff might want to keep filming Little People, Big World. But his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, reportedly has had enough. A source told The Sun that Caryn wants to quit the show after season 24 concludes largely due to the drama that’s divided the family.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” the source said. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Matt is allegedly aware that Caryn wants to quit, so the show’s future remains unclear.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

