‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Teases ‘Big Announcement’ for Roloff Farms

TLC fans have been keeping up with everything going on with Roloff Farms through 2022. Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff currently owns all of the farm property. And he frequently posts about it on social media. More recently, he teased a “big announcement” for Roloff Farms. Here’s what he wrote.

Has Roloff Farms been sold yet? The ‘Little People, Big World’ property has been on the market

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Matt Roloff put several acres of Roloff Farms on the market in 2022. He discussed selling the property on Little People, Big World — much to the dismay of Amy Roloff and his son, Zach Roloff. Zach was interested in potentially purchasing part of Amy’s property. But he couldn’t come to an agreement with Matt regarding the sale. Ultimately, Zach moved out of Oregon, and he and Matt have had a tense relationship ever since.

“The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale,” Matt wrote on Instagram in May 2022. “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. … The GOOD news … you never know what the future might hold for the ’93′ uncharted and pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff Family for all to enjoy!”

So far, Matt hasn’t sold the 16 acres of Roloff Farms he put up for sale.

Matt Roloff teased a ‘big announcement’ on Instagram for Roloff Farms

Amy and Matt Roloff Are Friendly Exes on a Double Date at the Farm with Their New Loves https://t.co/wLGz5ncGlK — People (@people) October 3, 2022

While Matt Roloff hasn’t sold the 16 acres of Roloff Farms property he put up for sale, the Little People, Big World star still has major plans in the works. In early October 2022, he posted a photo on Instagram from the first weekend of Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season. He teased a major announcement in the caption.

“First weekend of 2022 pumpkin season in the books,” he wrote. “A giant success despite the challenging supply chains and crazy economics …. Big new announcement in the near future @rolofffarms.”

So, what could the announcement entail? It’s likely something to do with the farm property not selling. He’s gone on Instagram Live a few times recently with Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, to talk about how he’s moving major components of the property around to make it more “attractive” to buyers. It’s possible that Matt will decide he’s not going to sell Roloff Farms after all.

Alternatively, Amy and Chris might get involved with Roloff Farms again. While Amy sold her half of Roloff Farms to Matt years ago, Chris spends a lot of time on the property. The announcement could have to do with Chris and Matt collaborating.

‘Little People, Big World’ is filming the new season

How will the sale of Roloff Farms affect its 2022 pumpkin season? ? ? Find out if it will be any “different” this time around. https://t.co/gQDdfWt3uB — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) September 15, 2022

Fans will find out in the new season of Little People, Big World whatever happens with Roloff Farms. Matt’s recent Instagram post showing the first weekend of Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season also notes the camera crews were there filming.

“The good news is they filmed Saturday so you all at home will be able to eventually enjoy it as if you were here with us!” Matt wrote.

In August 2022, Tori Roloff also noted that she and Zach Roloff were filming the new season. Tori posted a photo of the camera crew to her Instagram Stories. “There’s a new producer in town!” she captioned the photo.

