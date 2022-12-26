‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Tried to Make Extra Cash for the Holidays

TLC fans following Little People, Big World Season 24 know the saga of Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff hoped to sell Amy Roloff’s half of the property, but he couldn’t find a buyer. And he also couldn’t strike a deal with Zach or Jeremy Roloff. Recently, Matt posted a holiday offering for fans. Here’s how he tried to make extra cash for Christmas 2022.

Matt Roloff posted about offering cameos for ‘Little People, Big World’ fans

Matt and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Matt Roloff has been on Little People, Big World for over a decade, and fans know him well. A lot has changed since the show first began, but Matt remains consistent in his ownership of Roloff Farms. While the reality star makes a lot of money from the TLC series and Roloff Farms’ annual pumpkin season, he recently presented an offer to fans that would help him gain additional income.

“I’ll be available to record last minute ‘cameos’ as Christmas gifts to those that need a personalized Happy Holiday or Merry Christmas greeting to a friend or loved one — just be sure to provide lots of details in your request so I can make the greeting as personal as possible,” Matt posted to Instagram on Dec. 24, 2022. “There IS a cost, so don’t get your feelings hurt if I can’t do these requests for no charge. These are reserved for those that want to make the investment. After Christmas, I’ll be going back to the five-day turnaround. But up until Christmas night, I’ll turn them around pretty quickly.”

Matt Roloff sells his personalized cameos for $75 each

The Little People, Big World star isn’t selling his cameos for cheap. According to Cameo, Matt Roloff sells personalized videos just a few minutes long for $75 each. He sells business videos for $525, and he sells live video calls for $225.

Fans on Reddit have opinions regarding Matt’s cameos. Many fans don’t understand why Matt would even offer the service and advertise it on Instagram.

“Who pays for any of these from anyone?” a fan wrote. “That’s sooooo strange.”

“He’ll ‘turn them around pretty quickly’ for a $75 ‘investment,'” another fan added. “Thanks, Matt. Mighty generous.”

“This can’t be real. If it is … what?!” another fan wrote with a laughing-crying emoji. “Who on earth is that big of a fan that they would pay for something like that? Terrible. Is there nothing that is for sale? Geez.”

“What a terrible waste of money that would be,” yet another fan wrote. “It’s bad enough we see him on the show. Who in their right mind would want to pay extra for a cameo?”

What is Matt Roloff’s net worth?

'Little People Big World's Matt Roloff is telling ET all about the family farm's Plan B.https://t.co/qvUDDe1Hbg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 26, 2022

Does Matt Roloff need the cameos to sustain him? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $6 million, largely thanks to his many years on Little People, Big World. Matt claimed his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, has an even bigger net worth than he does. The two will likely eventually get married.

In addition to the show, Matt owns all of Roloff Farms — and he’s about to make money from the property, as he put it up for short-term rentals.

“Plan B is actually taking place right now,” he told Entertainment Tonight regarding Roloff Farms. “All of the families that looked at the farm but couldn’t get their heads around the long-term commitment of purchasing it are now gonna be able to stay here as a short-term rental, so I think Airbnb. We’re gonna set the farm up for more people to share it, for a week or less than a week.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.