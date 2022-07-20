‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Tried to Sell Roloff Farms ‘Half-Off’ to His Kids

Little People, Big World continues to discuss the future of Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff is selling 16 acres of the farm property — and while fans would love for Zach or Jeremy Roloff to purchase the land, neither son took the opportunity. Now, a recent clip shows Matt explaining that he offered the farm “half-off” to his kids with a “family discount.”

How much is Roloff Farms selling for? Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ is selling 16 acres

Little People, Big World fans hoping to own a chunk of Roloff Farms can do so for the price of $4 million. According to Realtor.com, Matt Roloff plans to sell 16 acres of the property and keep over 90 acres within the family. Back in 2019, Matt attained all of Roloff Farms after Amy Roloff sold her half of the property to him for $667,000.

“Today, 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale, including our original family home and bright red barn,” Matt wrote on Instagram, according to the site. “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

“I think people feel personally connected to this home, in a way that is different from just a property that they see as a piece of real estate,” Juli Martin, principal broker for boutique agency LUXE, told Forbes. “They feel like the house itself is a character that they’ve come to know over the 20-year history of this show — there’s already a heightened emotional connection that makes it feel like home because it’s been in people’s living rooms.”

Matt Roloff says he tried to sell Roloff Farms for ‘half-off’ to Zach and Jeremy Roloff

A new clip from Little People, Big World shared by Entertainment Tonight shows Amy Roloff speaking to Matt Roloff about selling Roloff Farms. Matt tells Amy the kids had a “family price” available to them, but they didn’t take it. Additionally, the property size shrunk, which may be part of why Zach and Jeremy Roloff didn’t bite. Matt also mentions how he has all four of his kids to think about and wants to remain fair.

“We shrunk the property size,” Matt tells the cameras. “The two boys didn’t like that … I got to think about all four kids. There are four kids involved, so what’s fair, you know, at the end when the big piece in an estate — what’s the fairest thing you could possibly do?”

“It wasn’t like I didn’t try to sell to the kids at basically half-off family discount,” Matt adds. “I’m glad that even with all that, they made other decisions because I don’t think the fit was quite right …. If the kids had gotten it, I would be stuck maintaining it, maybe even harder than I do now.”

Amy Roloff disapproves of the sale

While Matt Roloff defends his reasoning for selling 16 acres of Roloff Farms, Amy Roloff doesn’t empathize. Amy tells Matt that she’s upset about the sale on Little People, Big World.

“It’s sad that it really ended up the way it did,” Amy tells the cameras, according to Entertainment Tonight. “There’s just a lot of stress. There’s a lot of sadness. There’s a lot of, like, what in the world did you do? Like, what happened? How did we get here?”

Amy then tells Matt she thinks he “went crazy” with Roloff Farms.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

