‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s First Pumpkin Season Photo Might Prove Rift With Zach Roloff

TLC fans know all about the Roloff Farms drama from Little People, Big World. Matt Roloff told his son, Zach Roloff, that he planned on selling several acres of Roloff Farms after they couldn’t come to a sale agreement. This put a rift between the father and son. More recently, Matt posted a photo of the first weekend of pumpkin season — and the photo was missing Zach’s family.

Do the Roloff kids have a relationship with Matt Roloff? There was conflict over Roloff Farms

The Roloff family members have gone through their fair share of conflict through the years, as seen on Little People, Big World. Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce caused conflict within the family, and post-divorce, Amy sold her half of Roloff Farms to Matt. Zach and Jeremy Roloff, the twins, were both interested in potentially owning some of Amy’s property. But after attempting to negotiate a price with Matt, they couldn’t come to an agreement. Matt ended up keeping all of the property, and Zach, the only Roloff kid left filming the show, expressed his extreme disappointment.

So, where do the Roloff kids stand with Matt now? It seems Molly Roloff maintains a fine relationship with Matt. Jeremy bought his own farm after not purchasing Roloff Farms, so he and wife Audrey Roloff have moved on. And Matt’s relationship with Jacob Roloff, his youngest son, has improved greatly, as Jacob works on Roloff Farms. As for Matt’s relationship with Zach, it’s reportedly still strained.

“Matt’s relationship with his sons still isn’t great, but they put their differences aside to be there for each other during this important moment,” an insider told The Sun when Matt’s father died.

Matt Roloff posted a pumpkin season photo that’s missing Zach Roloff

Matt Roloff hasn’t talked about his relationship with Zach Roloff in quite some time. But the Little People, Big World star may have subtly given a clue about where they stand with a recent Instagram photo.

Matt posted a photo from the first weekend of Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season. “First weekend of 2022 pumpkin season in the books,” he captioned the post. “A giant success despite the challenging supply chains and crazy economics. The good news is they filmed Saturday, so you all at home will be able to eventually enjoy it as if you were here with us!” Matt then thanked Amy Roloff, Chris Marek, Isabel Rock, and Jacob Roloff for joining the weekend.

The photo shows Matt with Caryn Chandler, Jacob, Isabel, Amy, and Chris — but Zach Roloff is missing. In the past, Zach assisted with Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season festivities, especially during the first weekend. Matt didn’t mention Zach’s absence, but fans certainly noticed.

“No Zach … no Tori … sad,” a fan commented.

‘Little People, Big World’ fans love how Amy Roloff and Chris Marek joined the photo

While Zach Roloff isn’t in the first photo of Roloff Farms’ 2022 pumpkin season, Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are. Amy mentioned on Little People, Big World that she wasn’t sure whether she’d continue to attend pumpkin season after she moved off of Roloff Farms. But it seems she and Matt stayed on relatively good terms — and Matt and her husband, Chris, seem to have a friendly relationship.

“I love that with everything that has happened for y’all that Amy and Chris still get involved with pumpkin season!” a fan commented.

“Love how despite Matt and Amy and all they’ve gone through they can come together as friends, family, and coworkers,” another fan wrote.

