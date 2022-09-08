‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s Instagram Stories Suggest Zach and Jeremy Will Not Work on Roloff Farms

TLC fans know all about the drama regarding Roloff Farms on Little People, Big World. Last season, Matt Roloff made it known he planned to sell several acres of Roloff Farms property, as he couldn’t come to a sale agreement with any of his kids. This left Zach Roloff upset about the whole ordeal. Matt’s recent Instagram Stories about Roloff Farms suggest neither Zach nor Jeremy will work on Roloff Farms for pumpkin season in 2022.

Matt Roloff’s falling out with Zach Roloff over Roloff Farms was highlighted in ‘Little People, Big World’

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff had a tense falling out in Little People, Big World — and it all had to do with Roloff Farms. Zach was interested in buying part of Amy Roloff’s half of the property, and he and his wife, Tori Roloff, seemed optimistic they would own their own slice of the farm. Unfortunately, he and Matt couldn’t come to a sale agreement. While the exact details of the disagreement are still unknown, Zach and Tori clarified they weren’t happy with Matt. The couple and their kids then moved out of Oregon and to Washington.

Matt said he was glad none of his kids bought Roloff Farms, as he thought he’d still have to do work on the property if any of them owned it. “I’m glad that even with all that, they made other decisions because I don’t think the fit was quite right …. If the kids had gotten it, I would be stuck maintaining it, maybe even harder than I do now,” he shared on the show.

Matt Roloff created a post possibly intended to poke Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff

Roloff Farms pumpkin season is an exciting time for the Roloff family and Little People, Big World fans alike. Despite the drama exhibited on the show, the family typically comes together to help work pumpkin season. But Matt’s Instagram Stories he posted in September 2022 indicate only he and Jacob are working on the event in 2022.

“Looking to immediately hire strong and reliable employees at Roloff Farms for our world-famous pumpkin patch season,” he captioned over a photo of him and Jacob Roloff working in hard hats, according to The Sun. Matt then listed the tasks, including “tent setting up and down, lawn mowing, weed whacking, parking lot setup,” and others. “Employees must have their own transportation and a good attitude as a team player.”

With the photo only showing Matt and Jacob and Matt asking for help this season, this is a good indicator that Zach and Jeremy Roloff won’t attend. Additionally, Matt complained about his kids’ work ethic in the past. His post could serve as a subtle dig against the twins.

Does Amy Roloff own any of Roloff Farms anymore?

Amy Roloff no longer owns any of the Roloff Farms property. She sold her half of the farm to Matt Roloff after they divorced, and TLC showcased the ordeal on Little People, Big World. Since Amy sold the property, she never looked back. But she did express some regret after she learned Matt was putting the farm up for sale.

“Would I have made other choices? Possibly,” she shared to the cameras. “And I would’ve bought Matt out and turned around and said, ‘OK kid, how can we make this work?’ or something. And I didn’t do that. So, it’ll be sad for a while.”

We don’t know if Amy will partake in any Roloff Farms pumpkin season festivities in 2022. Even though she moved, she might help out and interact with fans.

