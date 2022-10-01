‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s Sons Allegedly Upset Over Matt Hiring New Roloff Farms Workers

Little People, Big World fans know all about the Roloff Farms saga. When Matt and Amy Roloff divorced, Amy sold half of the property back to Matt. Zach and Jeremy Roloff grew interested in potentially buying part of Amy’s farm portion, but they couldn’t agree with Matt. Now, an insider alleges the sons dislike Matt hiring new staff on Roloff Farms.

Did Matt Roloff sell Roloff Farms? He discussed it on ‘Little People, Big World’

The last season of Little People, Big World heavily focused on Roloff Farms. Matt and Zach Roloff had multiple talks regarding Zach potentially purchasing a portion of the farm property, but he and Matt couldn’t agree on a payment. While their specific talks weren’t aired, Zach made it known he wasn’t happy with his father — and he certainly wasn’t impressed when Matt decided to put several acres of the property up for sale.

So, has Roloff Farms sold? As of September 2022, Matt hasn’t sold the multiple acres he put up for sale. He recently posted to his Instagram Stories that he’s moving the giant pirate ship in the hopes of making the land more sellable.

“Somebody asked, ‘Did you sell the property?’ No,” Matt said on Instagram. “No, we didn’t sell the property, just not yet. It’s still on the market. But we are making changes to maybe make it a little bit more attractive. Maybe people don’t know what to do with a giant pirate ship.”

Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff are allegedly upset with Matt for hiring new staff on the farm

While Matt Roloff hopes to sell the Roloff Farms land he put up for sale, he’s still hosting pumpkin season in 2022. According to a Little People, Big World insider, Zach and Jeremy Roloff are unhappy with Matt’s choice to employ outsiders to help staff the farm.

“Matt is hiring new workers for the farm so he can focus a little more on himself and get the new house on the farm completed,” the insider told The Sun. “He thinks a couple of extra hands would be ideal. Matt insists he’s not replacing his sons, he’s just making sure everything on the farm is taken care of. They are both upset with him but it’s something that’s already been spoken about in the past and it’s Matt’s decision to make as they start to move forward.”

Jacob Roloff, Matt and Amy’s youngest son, helps on the farm more than ever. “[Matt] is hiring two to four new full-time farm employees who will help Jacob out now that he’s starting to take over from his dad,” the insider continued.

Will Matt and Amy Roloff’s kids join next season of ‘Little People, Big World’?

With so many changes in the family, who will rejoin the Little People, Big World cast next season?

Fans can expect to see Matt and Amy Roloff again, as well as Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek. As for the kids, fans can also expect to see Zach and Tori Roloff again. Despite Zach and Tori’s move to Washington and their opinions on Matt’s actions, their family remains a core part of the show. They haven’t given any indication they’re planning on leaving.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff will not be joining next season. Fans shouldn’t expect to see Molly or Jacob Roloff, either. While Jacob now takes on more Roloff Farms responsibility, he stated in the past that he will never return to the show.

