‘Little People, Big World’ May End Once Caryn Chandler Quits

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 is here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens with the Roloff family now that Roloff Farms is up for sale. Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler discuss the fate of the farm in the season premiere. But new reports suggest Caryn might not want to participate in the show for another season. Will Little People, Big World end if Caryn leaves?

Caryn Chandler is considering quitting ‘Little People, Big World’ after the current season

Caryn Chandler in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, has been a staple on Little People, Big World for years. The reality TV star once worked on Roloff Farms. Now, she’s often seen alongside Matt when it comes to negotiating what’s next for Roloff Farms now that Matt owns the entire property without Amy Roloff.

Caryn has witnessed a lot of strife within the family. From Matt and Amy’s divorce to the Roloff kids upset over Roloff Farms, Caryn might not want to engage with the drama on TV for much longer. A source told The Sun that Caryn hopes to quit the show once season 24 ends.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” the source stated. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Will ‘Little People, Big World’ end if she quits?

If Caryn Chandler chooses to quit the series, does that mean Little People, Big World will end? The Sun notes TLC has not yet renewed the series for season 25. Matt Roloff also verified this to visitors who came for Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season in October 2022.

According to the source, Caryn is allowing Matt to decide whether they participate in another season. The insider noted that Matt “respects” Caryn’s choice to quit the show. Without Caryn, it’s unlikely Matt will continue to film the series. We believe there’s a good chance TLC will call it quits on the Roloffs if Caryn drops out, as it likely also means losing Matt.

Additionally, Tori Roloff may have given a clue she’s thought about quitting. A fan asked Tori on Instagram whether she’d “step away” from filming the show. She responded, “Yes,” according to Reddit. With no Tori and no Caryn, there’s no way the show could continue.

What does Caryn Chandler do for a living now?

#LPBW fans are coming for "entitled" Caryn Chandler ahead of the season 24 premiere. See what they said about her ~complicated~ history with boyfriend Matt Roloff. ? https://t.co/RmYK20ZGcM — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) October 15, 2022

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff make a lot of money from Little People, Big World. So, what else does Caryn do for a living now?

In Touch reports Caryn helps with Roloff Farms, especially in pumpkin season. Pumpkin season is the farm’s busiest time with tourism, and Caryn noted she helps “fold T-shirts and stock jam.” Matt said Caryn was “instrumental in running pumpkin season,” as she ran it for 10 years. Before she took on this role, she managed Roloff Farms, which is how she met Matt.

If Caryn and Matt quit the show, they will likely sell Roloff Farms and move permanently to Arizona for retirement.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

