‘Little People, Big World’: How Much Did Zach Roloff Offer Matt Roloff for Roloff Farms? Estimates, Revealed

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 viewers see the tension between Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff. The father and son used to be close, but strife over Roloff Farms divided the family. Matt hoped to sell part of the farm to Zach, but Zach couldn’t give Matt an offer worth enough. So, how much did Zach offer Matt? Here’s an estimate.

Zach Roloff couldn’t afford to purchase Roloff Farms from Matt Roloff

When Amy Roloff sold her half of Roloff Farms back to Matt Roloff, she hoped her children would one day take over her side of the property. Unfortunately, the Roloff Farms sale didn’t go according to plan. Jeremy and Zach Roloff expressed interest in buying Amy’s side, but they couldn’t agree with Matt on a price. This left Jeremy and Zach empty-handed, and Matt then placed 16 acres of the farm for sale.

Matt and Zach explained their stances on Little People, Big World. And Matt’s taken a lot of heat for not lowering the price enough to keep the farm in the family. With that said, Matt offered the farm to his kids for “half-off.”

“It wasn’t like I didn’t try to sell to the kids at basically half-off family discount,” he stated on the show. “I’m glad that even with all that, they made other decisions because I don’t think the fit was quite right …. If the kids had gotten it, I would be stuck maintaining it, maybe even harder than I do now.”

How much did Zach Roloff offer Matt Roloff for Roloff Farms?

Matt and Zach Roloff continue to discuss Roloff Farms on Little People, Big World Season 24. So, how much did Zach offer Matt for the farm property?

Neither Zach nor Matt gave the exact number. But Reality Titbit recalls how Zach said he offered Matt a comparable amount to what Amy Roloff sold her half of Roloff Farms for. “ I had a starting point and it was based on what my dad bought my mom out for,” Zach said. “This amount was very high.”

Amy sold her half of Roloff Farms to Matt for $667,000 and 32 acres of land back to him for $975,000. Matt spent $1,642,000 buying Amy out. If Zach offered Matt a comparable amount to what he bought for Amy’s property, that means he likely offered Matt around $1.6 million.

Matt later tried to sell 16 acres of Roloff Farms for $4 million. Given what Matt said about a “half-off” discount, it makes sense that Matt likely offered the farm to Zach for around $2 million, which is $400,000 above Zach’s estimated offer.

Amy Roloff said in ‘Little People, Big World’ that she regrets selling Matt Roloff her half

When Matt and Amy Roloff divorced, Amy wanted to get off of Roloff Farms and move forward with her life. But the current strife over Roloff Farms potentially leaving the Roloff family has her second-guessing her choice. She’s expressed possible regret in Little People, Big World Season 24 over selling her half of the property back to Matt instead of keeping it for her kids.

“I was hoping pretty much that this property would be turned over or [for] the opportunity to negotiate with the two boys,” she said. “That makes me sad that I got off the farm mainly for that particular reason. Would I have made other choices? Possibly. And I would’ve bought Matt out and turned around and said, ‘OK kid, how can we make this work?’ or something. And I didn’t do that. So, it’ll be sad for a while.”

