‘Little People, Big World’ Preview Shows Issues in Zach and Tori Roloff’s Marriage

For years, TLC fans have watched Zach and Tori Roloff on Little People, Big World. In season 24, the couple’s navigating life with three children who have dwarfism, and they’re managing parenthood quite well. However, like all couples, Zach and Tori still have their moments of weakness — and a preview shows the issues in their marriage.

What episode of ‘Little People, Big World’ do Zach and Tori Roloff get married?

Zach and Tori Roloff have been together for over a decade, and they allowed TLC to film their wedding for Little People, Big World. Their marriage episode is season 14 episode 8, “Zach and Tori Tie the Knot,” which aired in 2015.

The couple had their wedding on Roloff Farms with over 200 guests in attendance. “It’s a big day,” Zach told People at the time. “We’re marrying, coming together, committing ourselves to one another for a lifetime in front of all of our family and friends. We’re just super excited!”

“Matt planted a bunch of wheat fields behind the gazebo,” Tori said regarding her father-in-law’s hard work. “There’s like these huge rolling hills of wheat, which are really beautiful.”

Since marrying, the couple had three children together and moved into a home in Battle Ground, Washington. While they hoped to own part of Roloff Farms, they couldn’t afford Matt Roloff’s offer, leaving them empty-handed.

A preview shows Zach and Tori Roloff having issues in their marriage

Zach and Tori Roloff make excellent parents and partners, but they still have their moments of weakness. A preview that aired after Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 6 shows the couple fighting.

“You don’t yell that much,” Zach tells Tori while they’re arguing.

“I don’t yell ever!” Tori says back.

“Well, I wouldn’t say ‘ever,'” Zach retorts.

“You don’t give me any credit for anything,” Tori bites back.

“No, Tori, I’m giving you credit –,” Zach begins.

“You do not, though,” Tori interrupts.

“This is an issue in our marriage, currently,” Tori says to the camera with Zach by her side. “I’m exhausted.” She then tells Zach, “I’m sleeping upstairs tonight.”

So, what’s going on with the couple? It’s unclear exactly what their fight is about, but it might have to do with elevated stress levels due to raising their three young kids with residual Roloff Farms tension.

The couple has major parenting differences seen in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24

Zach and Tori Roloff don’t fight often, but they discussed their parenting differences in Little People, Big World Season 24. While Zach will let the kids cry when he’s watching them, Tori can’t stand the crying. This has been a reason the couple argued before.

“My tolerance is so much different than Tori,” Zach explained on the show. “Tori’s tolerance for crying, anything is very, very small. And then she gets mad at me. She’s like, ‘Zach, are you just going to let him cry?’ I’m like, he’s been crying for two minutes. Nowhere near my limit. So, the whole nighttime routine can be very challenging.”

Despite the difficulties, Zach added he feels “super blessed with three kids, healthy kids, and very good, well-behaved kids.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

